The “can-do” spirit of Kin Takahashi, a Maryville College student in the late 19th century known for starting the college’s first football team and spearheading the building of a YMCA on the college campus near Knoxville, came to Greeneville on Saturday through local participation in the college’s inaugural KT Global event.
According to a press release from the college, the new initiative was launched in October by the Maryville College Alumni Association to unite alumni worldwide to give their time and talent back to their own communities after typical on-campus KT Days events were called off due to the pandemic. The typical KT, for Kin Takahashi, events would normally have involved alumni gathering on campus, where they would stay while they work on a range of jobs for the college.
The local group, led by Kathleen Copeland, spent Saturday morning working at the former Andrew Johnson School weeding a landscaping bed and cleaning and spray painting stored flower pots and urns for Main Street Greeneville.
Jann Mirkov, president of Main Street Greeneville, described the work on Saturday morning as “not glamorous or exciting, but it’s going to make a big difference.”
“It takes a lot of man hours to refurbish all of that,” Mirkov said. “When you have nine people out there working for 3.5 hours, it is a cost savings to Main Street.”
She said the garden area in front of the office, which includes a picnic table, is used often by the community.
“We know a lot of people enjoy it. They like to stop there and eat lunch or read,” Mirkov said.
It has been maintained by Main Street Greeneville since it was installed through grant funding.
Mirkov will be seeking more volunteers in May to plant flowers in the pots and urns, which will then be moved to their annual posts at intersections along Main Street.
“I was just delighted that the group thought of us for the project, and it looks wonderful,” Mirkov said. “I understand they would normally go to the college campus for this, but I am glad the group was here and that we were able to reap the benefits of the alumni doing projects in their own communities.”
Copeland and Art Masker, another alum who joined the KT Global group along with his wife Marty, also an alum, said the global format for the event was effective.
“I think the global project is great because we are all doing the work and honoring Kin Takahashi in that respect, and we’re benefitting our own community, too,” Copeland said.
“I think it kind of ended up a blessing to be able to make it a global event,” said Art Masker. “It kind of spreads the volunteer wealth around to have alumni chapters across the country doing events at the same time, and we were happy to be able to participate.”
“It was awesome to get out and do something with community members from Maryville College,” said Patrick Dalton, who focused mostly on the urn planters with fellow Maryville alum Jim Mays on Saturday.
Dalton said he enjoyed talking with Mays throughout the morning.
“Hearing stories about his time at Maryville and connecting his upbringing to the Andrew Johnson School was inspiring to me and made me think about what kind of impact we can make for our community’s future,” Dalton added.
“I’m glad Main Street had some jobs we could do to be able to contribute,” Copeland said. “The weather was nice, and we had a good time.”
The Main Street project was part one of the local group’s KT Global project, with the second part scheduled for the following Saturday at Rural Resources, where they will be weeding and planting vegetables and two apple trees.
Other KT Global projects scheduled this month include at least 30 others across the United States as well as a project each in Japan and Kyrgystan, according to the college’s website.
“It just amazes me that this international student who came to the college so long ago did so much that we are still honoring him after all these years,” Copeland said.
More information about the college, Kin Takahashi and the KT Global projects around the world is available at www.maryvillecollege.edu.