Local law enforcement agencies say they see more scams exploiting the public every day.
A Chuckey man lost between $15,000 and $25,000 from sending funds through gift cards and bitcoin to an unknown person since August 2022, according to a Greeneville Police Department report. The victim reportedly told police that the scammer threatened to “turn him in to the feds” and is continuing to try and gain more funds from the victim.
Greeneville Police Department Detective Capt. Steve Spano recommended that the public visit the Federal Trade Commissions website at ftc.gov/scams to educate themselves on how to avoid scams.
According to the FTC website, the first suggestion to avoid scams is to keep in mind that “scammers pretend to be from an organization you know.”
The scammers might use real names of government agencies, the FTC website says, or pretend to be from a business or charity that is known within the community. The website adds that scammers may even change the number that appears for caller ID, “so the name and number you see might not be real.”
The FTC explained that scammers will say there’s a “problem or a prize.” It is common for the scammer to claim the victim owes money or is in trouble with the government, or that someone in their family has had an emergency. The FTC added that the scammers will often pressure the victim into acting immediately.
Scammers will insist that the victim pay using specific money exchanges, the FTC said. Some examples are by using cryptocurrency, wiring money or putting money on a gift card — some might even send a check, which “later turns out to be fake.”
The FTC recommends that to avoid scams, block unwanted calls and text messages, don’t give personal information out to an unsolicited request and resist the pressure to act immediately. A key strategy to avoid scams is to “stop and talk to someone you trust” before making any decision, because talking about the situation “could help you realize it’s a scam.”
“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Spano said in an email. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt echoed Spano’s point.
The Greeneville Police Department described in a news release last week an ongoing scam where phone calls were being made to Greene County residents that fraudulently claimed to be connected with law enforcement.
“The person is using Chief Tim Ward’s name and is telling the people contacted that their financial information had been used fraudulently,” Greeneville Police Capt. Tim Davis said in the release.
The release added that the individual making the calls was attempting to gain personal bank information from those on the phone.
“These calls are a scam, and we ask that if you receive one of these calls, you do not give any of your personal information over the phone,” Davis added.
Davis said anyone who thinks they are a victim of a scam should report the incident to local law enforcement.
Reporting a potential scam to law enforcement is key to stopping the scams as Holt mentioned that prosecuting the scams are “very rare.”
“Most of the ‘scammers’ operate out of other countries but make it look like they are in the U.S.,” Holt said.
Holt said that scammers make everything “seem real or make it sound like a family member is in trouble.” He noted that scammers even go as far as following relatives or friends of the victim on social media, to make the fake page seem “legitimate.”
Holt highlighted another local example where scammers were fraudulently claiming to be associated with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
“They call stating you have some family member in jail or there is a warrant for your arrest,” Holt said in an email, “and they demand money be sent to them.”
The Federal Trade Commission reported 5.8 million reports of fraud in 2021. The FTC’s division of consumer affairs protects consumers and businesses from those who “engage in unfair or deceptive acts or practices.”
The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has more information at tn.gov/consumer . The agency can be reached by phone at 615-741-4737 and or by email at consumer.affairs@ag.tn.gov to report suspected fraud.