Several local education leaders have refuted comments or portions of the comments made by Dr. Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College in Michigan an education advisor to Gov. Bill Lee.
The comments in question were recorded by a guest during a private event with the governor at the end of June and released to Nashville's NewsChannel 5. Statements made by Arnn that have drawn particular criticism include that teachers are "trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges," and that education degrees are "easy. You don't have to know anything." The footage is available online from NewsChannel 5, among other outlets.
David McLain, director of Greene County Schools, said he believes teaching is actually one of the most difficult jobs.
"Teaching is hard, and people who haven't been in it sometimes think they have all the answers, but I think education is harder than ever right now," he said. "We're not just educating, but we're trying to feed and clothe kids. In my opinion we're picking up after the downfall of the family, and we are held accountable today as much as ever. I think teaching is a calling, and not everybody can do it."
McLain noted state requirements for educators and schools changing over the years, saying that despite many challenges, education in Tennessee has improved.
"The state keeps moving the bar, and that's OK. I think we've shown some vast improvements in Tennessee, and that's a good thing, but teachers' pay is certainly not what it is in some other professions, so I think teachers need a 'thank you' instead of humiliation and negative comments," said McLain. "Some of those words that I heard weren't uplifting, and no doubt we struggle to get people in education. It's tough, and those comments our governor is associated with are certainly not helping."
Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes made a statement recently on behalf of the school system.
"We vehemently disagree with Dr. Arnn's comments. We feel that teachers are the backbone of any community and of society in general. Education is the great equalizer," Starnes said.
Arnn was recorded during the June private event as saying that education "destroys generations of people" and is "like the plague."
"We fully support our teachers and all our staff that work to help support students. A democratic form of government is dependent on a strong public education system. Teachers go above and beyond every day - not just the teachers, but all our staff - to help support students and help them realize their full potential."
The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS), of which both McLain and Starnes are members, released a joint statement on July 8. According to the statement, the organization voted unanimously the day before to provide the public statement to refute Arnn's comments.
"Public schools and teachers in Tennessee accept every child regardless of ability, background, or disability. The goal is to make every student an educated, productive citizen. Teachers do far more than provide quality instruction to their students. They also provide food, clothing, counseling, tutoring, protection from abuse, medical assistance, and assurances of safety. Special educators, in particular, provide exceptional services for every imaginable disability, including children ranging from the exceedingly gifted to those with profound disabilities," the TOSS statement reads.
The statement goes on to call Arnn a "public school critic" motivated by "his desire to expand his charter school empire into Tennessee."
Arnn reportedly agreed in January to establish 50 charter schools in Tennessee, according to NewsChannel 5, although Gov. Bill Lee has said he would like to see more of them.
Speaking from Nashville, Rep. David Hawk (R-5) said many, but not all, charter schools are actually public schools, too.
"There are several nuances in Tennessee, but charter schools are public schools, and we are unique across the country in that designation," he said.
"I support Greeneville and Greene County teachers 100%," said Hawk. "My family and I are all products of public education, and I have seen the success in our communities that have created many successful people. I will continue to support our teachers every step of the way."
He said he "strongly opposes" the voucher program Lee has long advocated for, which would direct public school funding to private charter schools outside of the public system, but that he believes there "may be a need" for charter schools in "struggling school systems in other parts of the state, specifically Memphis and Nashville."
Dr. Scott Hummel, president of Tusculum University, which offers multiple undergraduate and graduate-level education degrees, also responded to Arnn's comments.
"Teachers have a profound effect on the development of their students. We have seen that firsthand among our current teacher education students and alumni. They have represented the teaching profession with distinction, and we are proud of them and the way they live their calling," he stated. "Many of them have received honors that reflect their quality as educators. We also commend all faculty and staff members of our College of Education. They perform outstanding work preparing their students to be teachers."
Nearby Carson-Newman University, which also has an active education program, released a statement in support of teachers following the release of Arnn's comments.
"The recently highlighted derogatory comments made at a political event about the competency of the more than 70,000 teachers who are educating Tennessee’s children are misguided, inappropriate, and uninformed,” a part of the statement by university president Charles A. Fowler reads. "Educators in Tennessee deserve our appreciation, especially after navigating the challenges of a pandemic. Their service and dedication are marked with stories of those who continually go the extra mile to ensure their students receive a quality education."