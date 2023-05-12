Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Greene County 911 along with Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport recently received the Region 1 Star of Life Award during a ceremony in Lebanon for their work in helping save the life of local resident Trey Youngblood after a tree-cutting accident in February 2022.
First responders across the state were recently honored with the awards from the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee.
One recipient is selected from each of the eight EMS regions in Tennessee each year.
“The EMS agencies are presented a stone star award and each member of the EMS team involved in the rescue receives a certificate and a Star of Life lapel pin that is worn on their dress uniform. Each patient also receives a certificate of new life showing their bravery and resiliency to commemorate their, often long and challenging, recovery journey,” a press release from the organization says.
To qualify for the award, the patient must be completely neurologically intact upon recovery following a catastrophic accident.
Greene County emergency personnel last won the award in 2017 for their response to a ferris wheel incident at the Greene County Fair in 2016. This marks the second time local emergency personnel have been honored with the award.
The quick and efficient actions of 911, EMS and Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helped keep Youngblood alive after his chest was crushed by a tree which resulted in life-threatening injuries. Youngblood made it to Johnson City Medical Center for surgery and has now recovered from the incident that occurred a little over a year ago.
Those honored with the award at the ceremony were Hunter Christy and Misty Taylor from Greene County 911, Sara Trent and Micah Crigger from Greene County-Greeneville EMS, and Bradley Daniels, Amanda Pearman and Chris Weston from Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport.
Greene County 911 Director Jerry Bird said the award shows how cooperation between agencies is important during emergencies.
“The Region 1, 2023 Star of Life Award is a state-wide award and an honor for Greene County 911 to be included along with Greeneville/Greene County EMS and Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport,” Bird said. “It shows how emergency agencies work together to help those during their time of need. I am very proud of our dedicated dispatchers and responders, and thankful Trey has recuperated from his life-threatening injuries.”
Greene County-Greeneville EMS Assistant Director T.J. Manis said that he was “proud” of EMS receiving the award.
“Calls that qualify for that award don’t happen every day,” Manis said. “It really says a lot about the care Sara and Micah were able to provide Trey by rapidly identifying the nature of his injuries and acting.”
Trent and Crigger were able to provide live-saving care to Youngblood when they arrived on scene with an ambulance, including relieving his collapsed lungs and inserting an IV by drilling directly into Youngblood’s bone.
“There are EMS services from all across the state that are at the ceremony and to see our name on that trophy is pretty cool,” Manis said. “We strive to do a good job. When you can make a difference and have a positive outcome in the case of a catastrophic injury it’s important. Undoubtedly without a quick response and the treatment he received his outcome wouldn’t have been the same. That credit goes to Sara and Micah.”
Youngblood said the award for the three services was “well-deserved.”
Youngblood said that while in flight to Johnson City he required two units of blood, and his lungs collapsed once more, and that the actions of Daniels, Pearman and Weston helped him survive the flight.
“The helicopter was actually from Kingsport, because the local one was already busy on a call. They got in the air just in case when the call went out and ended up being 10 minutes closer when the call came in that they needed to respond,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood also thanked the personnel at the hospital who performed surgery on him and cared for him for 16 days. He said that everybody doing their job on the day of the accident saved his life.
“I’m grateful that everybody did their job that day and did it well. God used them to do their job and allowed me to still be here today. God saved my life with their work and has saved others. Now I can tell my story and God can save others too. The way everything had to happen that day, everybody had to do things exactly right in order for me to be here,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood hopes the community continues to appreciate the county’s local emergency personnel and gives them recognition for the important work they do.
“They are deserving of even more than this for all they do for so many people. The long hours they work. They are away from their families and ready to go at a moment’s notice. They are deserving of more awards than this, and not just from my situation,” Youngblood said. “To just say thank you is inadequate.”