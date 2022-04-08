For the second year in a row, hundreds of Maryville College alumni around the world, including a group in Greene County, will participate this month in a KT Global day of community service.
Although most projects affiliated with the global event will take place on Saturday, alumni in Greeneville and Greene County, led by Kathleen Copeland, are preparing for a project at Greeneville Town Hall on April 16 to focus on landscaping around the building.
Named for Kin Takahashi, a student at the college in the late 19th century noted for his “can-do” spirit, the KT Global initiative is aimed at uniting alumni worldwide to give their time and talent back to their own communities, a press release from the Maryville College Alumni Association (MCAA) said. Takahashi is known for starting Maryville College’s first football team in the 1890s and leading a project to build Bartlett Hall, a building still utilized on the college campus.
KT Global was inspired by a previous event in Takahashi’s honor called KT Week, later called KT Days, in which alumni would return to campus to participate in a variety of projects like painting and landscaping. That event was called off due to the pandemic, which inspired the MCAA to enhance and build upon the event to engage more alumni worldwide, the release said.
Last year’s KT Global event involved 239 volunteers who engaged in 38 projects in 26 cities around the U.S. and Japan, Takahashi’s home country.
“I am so proud of how alumni across the world came together in service for last year’s KT Global and of all the great work done in our communities. It was incredible to feel connected to so many alums in this special way,” said Jennifer Phillips Triplett, a 2007 Maryville College graduate, one of the KT Global organizers and member of the MCAA. “For 2022, our goal is to enlist 478 volunteers in projects, doubling our participation from 2021 and spreading even further that spirit of service that is so important to Maryville College alumni.”
Current Maryville College students are participating in KT Global during KT WeekEND 2022 on Saturday, the release said. Several projects aimed at making a positive environmental impact on the Maryville College campus – particularly the Maryville College Woods – are planned for the day. The 140-acre Maryville College Woods are a private, protected and managed multi-use forest, designated by the Tennessee Division of Forestry as a Stewardship Forest.
Alumni in the local area who are not yet involved with this year’s KT Global project are invited to contact Greene County Project Leader Kathleen Copeland for more information on how to get involved with the local project on April 16. Volunteers are encouraged to wear the college’s colors, orange and garnet.
Copeland can be reached by email at copestone@embarqmail.com.
Maryville College is located in Maryville, near Knoxville and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. For more information about the college, visit www.maryvillecollege.edu.