Greeneville mason Fred Campbell, who owns Creative Masonry at 301 Bohannon Ave., traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada to compete in the 19th annual Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 World Championship event on Wednesday.
Campbell, who could not be reached for comment, was not able to capture first place at the event this year, but he has plenty to be proud of.
Campbell is a three-time champion of what has been called “The Super Bowl of Masonry,” having won in 2013, 2015, and last year in 2020.
This was Campbell’s 10th time competing in the event with his tender Tony Shelton, who has accompanied Campbell to the championship each year.
Shelton won the Spec Mix Toughest Tender award in both 2014 and 2016 for his exemplary effort.
Jeff Idell, owner of Idell Construction, 830 Andrew Johnson Highway, is familiar with Campbell’s championship level work.
“We’re disappointed that he didn’t win,” Idell said, “Fred is a long-standing contractor that has been in business for many years. He is a quality craftsman that is a great representative of the trade.”
Campbell’s fine work can be seen all around Greene County including in the Walters State Community College building on Main Street.
Campbell also donated his labor and resources to lay the foundation of the Isaiah 117 House, a children’s home for kids awaiting a foster placement, on West Main Street.
Sixteen regional qualifying events were held across the country as masons from all corners of the U.S. vied for the opportunity to compete for the championship. Campbell automatically qualified for the event as the defending world champion.
Campbell competed hard in the desert heat as temperatures climbed to nearly 100 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. Twenty total teams prepared to compete, but two teams were forced to withdraw beforehand leading to 18 teams competing against one another for the title.
The competition asks teams from across the country to construct a 26-foot long brick wall as high as possible with as few errors as possible, and as quickly as possible. Errors may include chipped bricks, bricks that are not laid level, and voids in the mortar. The teams have only one hour to build their wall, and lay as any bricks as possible. The walls are then judged on the number of bricks placed, and the quality of the wall.