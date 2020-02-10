With his first place win last week at the 18th annual Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 World Championship event, Greeneville mason Fred Campbell is now “World’s Best Bricklayer” for the third time.
Campbell, who owns Creative Masonry at 301 Bohannon Ave., is now the first mason to win the international competition three times.
The competition, which has been called the “Super Bowl of Masonry,” took place Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.
It calls for teams from across North America to build a 26-foot long brick wall as large as possible with as few errors as possible in one hour. Participants are judged on speed and quality.
Campbell and mason tender Tony Shelton won the competition and won the title, “World’s Best Bricklayer” with a brick count of 756.
The pair also won top honors at the competition previously in 2013 and 2015, and Shelton won the Spec Mix Toughest Tender award in 2014 and 2016.
Campbell said Shelton has been with him in the competition each of the nine years he has participated, and next year will mark their 10th and final time competing.
“We started this together and we’re going to finish it together,” Campbell said.
Campbell said after next year, he will turn his focus from competing in the competition to joining the panel of judges.
“Win or lose, next year will be it for me, but I really think I can win it again next year,” Campbell said.
Jeff Idell, owner of Idell Construction, 830 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, was watching on Wednesday as Campbell and Shelton competed.
Idell has worked with Campbell on many projects in the Greene County area.
He said Campbell recently donated his labor and resources to lay the block and brick foundation for the Isaiah 117 House on West Main Street in Greeneville.
“Fred Campbell is a true craftsman who knows so much about masonry. He grew up in the trade, as his father taught him from a very young age,” Idell said.
Idell said Campbell knows “what it takes to create a beautiful building.”
“He has the knowledge and the ‘can do’ attitude that it takes to complete any project,” Idell said.
Campbell “takes pride in every project he does whether its for a homeowner or my company, Idell Construction. His work ethic is one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Idell said.
Campbell’s craftsmanship can be seen in many projects around Greene County including the new Walters State Community College building on Main Street.
“We are very proud of Fred’s accomplishments” as a three-time world champion bricklayer, Idell said.
Idell said Campbell “also gives back to the community by teaching the younger generation the skills of the masonry trade.”
Campbell said he offers apprenticeships and evening classes at his office for students.
“I have two students that work for me right now, and I’d take as many as wanted to try it,” Campbell said.
Campbell said he is also excited to invite area students to a regional competition, to take place later in the year in a to-be-determined location, where the students could spend the day watching and learning skills of the trade.
Campbell’s passion for teaching and inspiring younger generations is part of why he is looking forward to judging the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition in the future.
He said masonry is a “dying trade” as younger generations are not getting into it, but Spec Mix sponsors the championship competition “to try and get younger generations interested in it. It’s not really to promote their product, but to promote the industry. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” Campbell said.
“It’s a way to kind of put it out there in the spotlight that you can have a good career in masonry and make good money,” Campbell said. “It’s been really good to us, and you’ve got to have people to do it.”
Before joining the judges, Campbell must compete one last time as the reigning champion bricklayer.
“I’m going to set my mind to winning it again,” Campbell said.