Local McDonald’s restaurants, along with others across Northeast Tennessee, will begin a drive-thru “round-up” drive to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities on Sunday.
In an effort running through Oct. 3, McDonald’s restaurants across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky will be raising money through the drive thru for local Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Funds raised in this region will benefit the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House located near the Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
The initiative is aimed at offsetting a significant loss that local Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters have suffered in funding and donations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from McDonald’s Restaurants USA.
In an effort to help families in need, local restaurants will increase awareness of the “Round Up for Ronald McDonald House Charities” program for drive thru orders through Oct. 3.
Each time someone orders through the drive thru, that customer will have the opportunity to round up the purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3 or $5 to the Ronald McDonald House.
Local McDonald’s restaurants will also be engaging in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most donations in order to reach a goal of $1 million across the markets in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee to support their local houses, according to the release.
“Supporting our local Ronald McDonald House Charity is more important than ever,” said local McDonald’s owner-operator Jim Davis. “We’re proud to be able to help provide this necessary assistance.”
“We’re grateful to have the support of McDonald’s and its customers at this critical time,” said Malia Grant, CEO of Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc. “These donations will help us as we continue to serve the families relying on us.”
The Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House provides a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals. They provide guest families with all the comforts of home – plus a local support network – so they can focus on their child’s healing.
This financial support is one way McDonald’s continues to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and its network of local chapters, according to the release.