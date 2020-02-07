When David Britton closed the door of his tanker truck last Friday, something else closed too.
Woolsey & Carter, Inc., the Greene County company for whom Britton had been a driver for 35 years, officially ceased its milk-hauling operations, ending a business that started in 1962.
Barbara Woolsey Southerland, one of Woolsey & Carter’s current owners and daughter of one of its founders, speaking to The Greeneville Sun last week prior to the closure, said she expected the final day of January, 2020, to be “one of the best days ever, and also one of the worst.”
On one hand, ceasing operations would end the struggle of trying to maintain sure footing on the shifting sands of the modern dairy business. On the other, closing Woolsey & Carter meant bringing an end a business so entwined with family and heritage that closure was something hard to envision.
After Jan. 31 came and went, Barbara wrote down her thoughts to share with The Greeneville Sun and with the dairy farmers with whom Woolsey & Carter worked.
“It is a sad day that Woolsey & Carter Inc. can no longer economically pick up and deliver milk,” she wrote.
“J.V. Carter & J.B. Woolsey began hauling milk in 10 gallon cans in 1947 to the Pet Milk processing plant in Greeneville,” she wrote. “The Woolsey and Carter families have been in the milk-hauling business for over 70 years. Sadly, the owners ran out of options and have made this difficult decision to cease their operations.”
In conversation, Southerland describe a Woolsey & Carter business heritage as one that obviously has almost as much to do with hearts as with dollars. Even so, it was the latter that pushed the company’s owners, all of whom are third generation dairy farmers and the children of the original three owners of the company, to reach the decision to close.
“Greene County had over 500 dairy farms in 1976. Now there are fewer than 30 dairy farms,” Southerland noted. “In January of this year, Woolsey and Carter Inc. picked milk up at one farm in Hawkins County, five farms in Greene, two farms in Washington, three farms in Grainger, two farms in Jefferson, one farm in Hamblen, and three farms in Cocke County.”
Woolsey & Carter, Inc., originally consisted of founders J.V. Carter, J.B. Woolsey, and Ralph Woolsey, who purchased the contract to haul milk at a public auction at the Greene County Courthouse in 1962. The contract stated that they would haul milk on routes located mainly in the northern and western areas of Greene County for Tri-State Milk Producers in Bristol, Va.
Historical information provided by Southerland notes that in earlier times, the milk was delivered to Pet in Kingsport, but that over the years the Northeast Tennessee region “lost dairy farms, milk haulers, and milk markets.”
Seeking to compensate for those declines, Woolsey & Carter expanded their territory and routes and “for the most part were able to deliver the milk to a plant close to or within the region,” according to Southerland.
That changed in 2014 when Woolsey & Carter began having to take most of the milk out of state, greatly increasing transportation costs.
In Southerland’s words: “For the last five years, Woolsey and Carter, Inc. … (has) delivered the milk primarily to milk plants in Spartanburg, S.C. and Winston Salem, N.C.,” and sometimes to Athens, Tennessee. “Those tankers were loaded between 60 percent and 65 percent of their capacity, which obviously increased the transportation cost per 100-weight of milk.”
Southerland said that drivers were in recent periods averaging “about 150 miles to pick up the milk and another 400 miles each day to transport the milk to the milk plant. The drivers were driving over 17,050 miles each month and over 200,000 miles each year.“
She said that she and the other current owners, Jimmy Carter, Kema Woolsey, Dr. Doug Woolsey and Roger Woolsey, “appreciate all the dairy farmers through the years who permitted Woolsey & Carter to pick up and deliver their milk to the processing plants.”
The owners also thanked the Woolsey & Carter drivers, “including particularly David Britton. David supervised all the field operations for the owners.”
Typically multiple drivers were involved in different parts of the hauling process, but Southerland said Britton was determined to make the entire final run himself, which he did. He was greeted upon his return to Greeneville that evening by friends, family and representatives of Woolsey & Carter.
Britton told The Greeneville Sun in a phone interview that his final Woolsey & Carter day was mostly a sad one for him. Having visited area dairy farms since 1985, he has made many friends among the region’s dairy farmers, and not seeing them will be the most difficult aspect of no longer driving for Woolsey & Carter.
Of the dairy farmers he began visiting back in 1985, only two were still active when he made his final run Jan. 31, he said. They were the Newsmansville area farm of Mary Sue Balding, and the Dale Brown farm “on 172 outside Greeneville.”
Was his work enjoyable for him?
“It’s been enjoyable – most of it,” he said. “Snowy days weren’t the best, but mostly it was enjoyable.”
He grew accustomed to long drives, and in a few exceptional situations had to drive as far as Nashville, though most of his trips were eastward rather than westward.
Too young for retirement, Britton is now looking for other work options. “I’m just looking for the right thing to come along.”