Local Offices, Agencies Closed For Labor Day Sep 1, 2022

Local governmental offices will be closed and some services affected Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Students in the Greene County school system were out of class Thursday and will be out Friday and Monday. In Greeneville, students will be out of class Friday and Monday.

The Greeneville and Greene County library will be closed Saturday and Monday.

Greeneville, town offices will be closed Monday, but garbage collection will run on a regular schedule.

The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Also closed Monday will be:
Tusculum, Mosheim and Baileyton town halls;
The Greene County Clerk's office;
The Greene County solid waste office and county convenience centers;
The Greene County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex;
The James H. Quillen Federal courthouse;
The Social Security Office; 
The Greeneville post office; 
The Greene County Health Department;
The Tennessee Department of Human Services; 
Greene County's YMCA;
The Boys & Girls Club;
Greeneville Light & Power offices; and
Greeneville Water Commission offices.

The Greeneville Sun will publish on a regular schedule Monday, but the offices will be closed.