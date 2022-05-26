Many governmental offices and other community agencies will have altered schedules due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
All Greene County government offices in both the Greene County Courthouse Annex and the Greene County Courthouse will be closed on Monday.
The Greene County Clerk's Office will be closed Saturday and Monday.
Greeneville government offices will be closed on Monday.
Government offices in Mosheim and Tusculum will be closed Monday.
Baileyton town offices will be closed Friday and Monday.
Offices of the Greeneville Light & Power System and Greeneville Water Commission will be closed Monday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will be closed Saturday and Monday. The Mosheim Public Library will e closed Monday.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will be closed Monday.
There will be no mail service from the U.S. Postal Service. State and federal offices will also be closed, including the Greene County Health Department.
The Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County and the local YMCA will close Monday, as will the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center.
Garbage will be collected on a regular schedule Monday by the Town of Greeneville Public Works Department, and all Greene County Convenience Centers as well as the Greeneville-Greene County Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill will also be open on a regular schedule.
The Greeneville Sun will publish its Monday edition as scheduled, but offices will be closed.