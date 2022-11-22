Many offices, agencies and services throughout Greene County will close for the Thanksgiving holiday.
All Greene County and Greeneville schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
Greene County government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Local government offices in Baileyton, Greeneville, Mosheim and Tusculum will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Town of Greeneville Public Works Department will close Thursday.
For both Greeneville and Tusculum, garbage normally collected Thursdays will be collected Wednesday, along with the regular Wednesday routes. According to a press release, extra bags of garbage and boxes will be collected the following week.
The Greeneville-Greene County Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill will be closed on Thursday. Normal hours will resume on Friday.
All County Convenience Centers will be closed on Thursday. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Friday.
The James H. Quillen Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Greeneville Social Security office will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Greene County Health Department will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Greeneville U.S. Post Office, 220 W. Summer St., will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Library and the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Mosheim Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Greeneville YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Greene County Partnership offices will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Greeneville Light & Power System and the Greeneville Water department offices will close on Thursday and Friday.