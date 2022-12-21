Many offices, agencies and services throughout Greene County will close for the Christmas holiday.
Offices in the Greene County annex, including the county clerk's office, will close at noon Thursday and reopen Dec. 27. County convenience centers will be open until noon Saturday and will be closed Christmas Day.
Greeneville town hall will close by noon Friday and reopen Dec. 27. Garbage collection will run on a regular schedule.
Tusculum’s town hall will be closed Friday and Monday.
Mosheim town hall will close by noon Friday and reopen Dec. 28.
Baileyton’s town hall office will close Monday and Tuesday.
The Greene County election commission office will close at noon Thursday and reopen Dec. 27.
Greeneville-Greene County Library and the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library will close Friday and Monday. Mosheim’s public library will close Monday.
James H. Quillen U.S. Courthouse will close Monday and Friday.
The Greeneville Social Security office will close Monday.
The Greeneville U.S. Post Office, 220 W. Summer St., will be closed Christmas Day and Monday.
The Greene County Health Department’s office will close Friday and Monday.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services, 128 Serral Drive, will be closed Monday.
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum will be closed from Dec. 24 and will reopen Dec. 27.
The Greeneville-Greene County YMCA will close Saturday and Sunday.
The Greeneville Boys & Girls Club will close Monday.
The Greene County Partnership will be closed from Friday until Jan. 2.
The Greeneville Water Department will close Monday.
The Greeneville Light & Power System will close Monday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed Friday through Monday.
Greene County Animal Control will be closed Friday through Monday.
Greeneville City Schools and Greene County Schools are closed until early January.