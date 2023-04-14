There is no evidence the drug xylazine has been introduced in Greene County, but law enforcement officials say it’s only a matter of time until it arrives.
The animal tranquilizer was named this week by the federal Office of National Drug Control Policy as an “emerging threat” when it’s mixed with the powerful opioid fentanyl.
The designation clears the way for enhanced efforts to stop the spread of xylazine, which is mixed into drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine. Its spread has been prevalent in other areas of the country.
“It is very dangerous. It is used in the sedation of cows and horses. We haven’t seen it, but like everything else, I’m sure it will make its way here,” said Craig Duncan, director of the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force that includes Greene County.
Sheriff’s Department Lt. Teddy Lawing, supervisor of school resource officer deputies assigned to Greene County Schools, said no xylazine has been encountered yet.
“The problem is that it is mixed with fentanyl or meth or another drug. Narcan does not work on it,” Lawing said.
Lawing recently attended the annual 21st Century Drug and Violence Prevention Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where he received information about xylazine. The conference was for officers who teach the Law Enforcement Against Drugs program, known as L.E.A.D., to elementary school students.
“I received a lot of information about the fentanyl mixed with xylazine issue. So far, we have not saw it here, but it probably will make it here sooner than later. With the mixture they are using in the northern states, they are also finding that when used via needle, it is causing the tissue around the injection site to rot away and forming nasty wounds,” Lawing recently wrote in an email.
“So far, neither the SRO’s nor the DTF (have) encountered this in Greene County. Yet,” Lawing wrote.
Xylazine has become increasingly common in some regions of the country.
It was detected in about 800 drug deaths in the U.S. in 2020, most of them in the Northeast. By 2021, it was present in more than 3,000 fatalities, with the most in the South, according to a DEA report issued last year.
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1972. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it’s been showing up in supplies of illicit drugs used by humans in only the last several years.
It’s believed to be added to other drugs to increase profits. Officials are trying to understand how much of it is diverted from veterinary uses and how much is made illicitly, according to a November 2022 communication to health care professionals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“There are no approved uses of xylazine for humans. FDA is aware that xylazine is increasingly detected in the illicit drug supply and in drug overdoses; however, individuals who use illicit drugs may not be aware of xylazine’s presence in their supply,” according to the agency report.
Xylazine has primarily been identified in combination with heroin and fentanyl, but stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine have also been combined with the drug.
Reports from social media and news outlets suggest that xylazine-containing products may be sold under the street names tranq, tranq dope, sleep-cut, Philly dope and zombie drug. There have been reports of individuals combining xylazine in what is known as a “speedball,” an opioid used with a stimulant, according to the FDA.
Repeated exposure to xylazine can result in “developing severe, necrotic skin ulcerations” and also interfere with successful treatment of opioid use disorder.
The drug causes breathing and heart rates to slow down, sometimes to deadly levels, and causes skin abscesses and ulcers that can require amputation. Withdrawal is also painful.
While it’s often used in conjunction with opioids, including fentanyl and related illicit lab-made drugs, xylazine is not an opioid. There are no known antidotes.
The FDA advised health care professionals to consider potential xylazine exposure “when patients presenting with an overdose do not respond to naloxone. In these situations, health care professionals should provide supportive measures and consider screening for xylazine using appropriate tests.”
“Additionally, health care professionals who see patients with severe, necrotic skin ulcerations should consider repeated xylazine exposure as part of the differential diagnosis,” the FDA advised.
The Office of Drug Control Policy is requesting $11 million as part of its budget to develop a strategy to tackle the drug’s spread. Plans include developing an antidote, learning more about how it is introduced into illicit drug supplies so that can be disrupted, and looking into whether Congress should classify it as a controlled substance.
The drug is part of an overdose crisis plaguing the U.S.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 107,000 people died from overdoses in the 12 months that ended Nov. 30, 2022. Before 2020, the number of overdose deaths had never topped 100,000.
Most of the deaths were linked to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. Like xylazine, they’re often added to other drugs — and users don’t always know they’re getting them.
The Associated Press contributed to this report