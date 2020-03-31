With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbing into double digits locally, Greene County and Greeneville officials are urging all residents to obey the executive order Gov. Bill Lee issued Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Executive Order No. 22, a so-called “Safer at Home” order, calls on Tennessee residents to limit travel outside their homes to essential purposes and directs what it defines as businesses and organizations “that do not perform essential services” to close their facilities to the public, though they can still use alternative methods of doing business if available.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison addressed citizens in a virtual media conference following the governor’s remarks Monday afternoon. The governor’s order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday for a two-week time period, asks Tennesseans to stay at home and only go out for essentials.
“Please, I ask you if you to stay at home so we can get rid of this virus,” Daniels said to begin the conference. “In my 30 years of public service, I have not seen anything like this, but we will get through it together.”
Morrison concurred, urging resident to stay home unless they need to go out “to get food, medicine or do financial businesses. This is the challenge of our times. We will rise to the challenge, if we do it together.”
Greene County now has 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Monday afternoon. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases has reached almost 1,900, with 13 deaths.
A new local coronavirus testing site was also announced during the news conference. The new site will be operated at the Greene County Health Department 9-11 a.m. weekdays by the Tennessee National Guard.
Individuals should call for a screening and to schedule an appointment.
“Please do not just show up for a test,” said Heather Sipe, directer of the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. “Everyone needs to call and get an appointment.”
These tests will be administered through the state Department of Health in coordination with the Northeast Regional Health Office, Sipe said. The site will be the second local testing site as Ballad Health has conducted testing at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
‘SAFER AT HOME’ ORDER
The governor’s order indicates it is not a shelter-in-place mandate “because protecting personal liberty is deeply important … and instead strongly urges Tennesseans to stay at home when at all possible for the protection of themselves and their community.”
The governor also urges non-essential businesses to close to public access for the two week period, but to offer curbside or delivery services if practical, according to the order. The order continues earlier restrictions such as closing of dining areas in restaurants and fitness areas and limiting visitation to nursing homes and hospitals.
Essential services and businesses, according to the executive order, include those in health care, human services, food and medicine stores, food production, agriculture, hardware and supply stores, and more. A complete list of these businesses can be found in the executive order at https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee22.pdf .
Locally, Morrison declared a Public Health State of Emergency on March 20. That was followed by a supplemental order outlining recommended individual and business actions in regards to the coronavirus on March 22. As required, a continuation order was issued March 27.
The governor’s order will provide a further guide for individual and business actions, Daniels said.
“Hopefully today’s order will provide more clarification,” he said. “This is nothing any of us asked for, but we are going to get through it.”
Morrison said the governor’s order does supersede local orders, putting forth a more direct call for people to stay home and non-essential businesses to close to public access.
Daniels said he received a call earlier in the day from the owner of a business considered essential but who expressed concerns about remaining open.
“I told him that if he feels unsafe, it is his business and he can close it,” the mayor said. “All businesses are privately held. If you want to close it, you can close it.”
The order states that although essential activity and services are permitted, “all persons are strongly encouraged to limit to the greatest extent possible the frequency of engaging in essential activity or essential services. For example, all persons are strongly encouraged, among other things, to use thoughtful planning, careful coordination, and consideration of others when engaging in essential activity or essential services in order to minimize the need and frequency for leaving their place of residence or property. When engaged in essential activity or essential services, persons shall at all times follow the health guidelines to the greatest extent practicable.”
The order defines essential activities as those related to a person’s health and safety or that of family members who are not able to leave the household, as well as obtaining necessary supplies such as food, medicine, household supplies including cleaning materials, fuel and automobile repair, and supplies to work from home.
Workplaces and businesses remaining open are encouraged to allow employees to work from home where practical, and “employees and their customers should practice good hygiene and observe the Health Guidelines and necessary precautions advised by the President and the Centers for Disease Control to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Among those guidelines, people are urged to wash their hands frequently, to avoid touching their face with unwashed hands, and to stay at least 6 feet in physical distance away from others when in public.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.