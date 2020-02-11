Local first responders, elected officials and businesses are bracing for another round of flooding this week.
Greene County Schools were closed Tuesday “due to rain continuing this morning and water levels rising” Director of Schools David McClain said.
Greeneville City Schools were to open on a two-hour delay on Tuesday. Central Offices were to open at 8:30 am.
Walmart Distribution Center will work with first responders as continued heavy rainfall is forecast in the coming days.
Several representatives of the Walmart Distribution Center on Pottertown Road in Midway told officials at a meeting Monday coordinated by the Greene County Office of Emergency Management about potential flooding throughout the county that they will do what they can to prevent employees and company truck drivers to avoid travel on water-covered roadways.
At least 11 vehicle water rescues were conducted last week during the peak of the rainfall, taxing the resources of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and other agencies. Four were on Pottertown Road and Bridge Burners Boulevard.
Brian Bragdon, general transportation manager of the Walmart Distribution Center on Pottertown Road, said emergency plans are on file with the county emergency management agency and sheriff’s department.
Bragdon said there are three flood-prone areas in close proximity to the distribution center. He said first to flood is usually the upper Pottertown Road area, then lower Pottertown Road, than Bridge Burners Boulevard.
An alternate route is available to associates.
“We have a contingency plan available and we notified all our associates,” who were given maps of the alternate route to the facility, Bragdon said.
Sipe said the shoulder of a section of Bridge Burners Boulevard near the distribution center was washed out by the rain last week.
“That is a big concern,” she said.
First responders at the meeting said public safety is the primary focus.
“When we get saturated and have water-covered roads (and) when we put heavy loads on them, that’s when we are most vulnerable,” Swatsell said. “We will try to get it patched up when we can.”
About 300 trucks a day go to the Walmart Distribution Center. Walmart cannot control the routes taken to and from the business by trucks driven by outside vendors, Bragdon said.
If water is covering the center line of a road, Brogden said Walmart 18-wheelers won’t use that section of roadway.
Brogden said that if distribution center employees were at risk from last week’s rainfall, “We would have shut down immediately and evacuated the area.”
County and Greeneville officials, law enforcement, firefighters, the Greene County Highway Department and other emergency responders at the meeting said cooperation among agencies and from the public is important. Potentially significant rainfall is forecast through this week.
AVOID WATER-COVERED ROADS“We just want to make sure (and) advise everybody not to take chances. Take an alternative travel route,” county Mayor Kevin Morrison said.
“People need to be aware of their surroundings. Don’t cross roads where you can’t see the roadway (because of water) or drive around barriers,” he said.
Nearly 4.50 inches of rain fell in Greene County between Feb. 4-6, affecting between 150 and 200 roads in the county. Greeneville could see more than 4 inches of rain by Thursday, Sipe said. A few strong storms, highlighted by potentially damaging wind gusts, are possible with the system, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’re right back where we were in February 2019,” Morrison said.
Rainfall for February 2019 totaled 8.21 inches, more than double the average and a record for the month going back 75 years, according to the NWS and measurements reported by the University of Tennessee’s Agricultural Research and Education Center on East Allens Bridge Road.
“Everybody should just exercise a little common sense and just play it safe,” Morrison said.
As of Monday, county Highway Superintendent Kevin Swatsell said that highway department crews were inspecting roads flooded last week, assessing damage prior to more precipitation and making plans to address any flooding on county roads this week.
“We’re trying to pre-plan,” Swatsell said. “We’re trying to get barricades together and signs ready.”
Sipe said the ground is saturated from last week’s rainfall, “so it won’t take much for us to flood.”
The temperature is forecast to drop noticeably by Friday to the mid-30s during the day, posing more danger for first responders and drivers who get caught in standing water on roads.
“When it starts raining, the third or fourth drop, we’re going to start having trouble,” Swatsell added. “When it starts raining, we’re going to have problems quick.
“Safety is my biggest concern. I don’t want anybody getting hurt,” he said.
Jeff Wilburn, chief of the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, offered the rescue squad aid from the county’s fire departments if needed. Fire chiefs Harold Williamson and James Foshie, of the Mosheim and Town of Mosheim volunteer fire departments, whose service areas are near flood-prone Lick Creek and its tributaries, told Rescue Squad Capt. Kevin “Bucky” Ayers that their personnel is available to help within their service areas, which include flood-prone Lick Creek and its tributaries.
Officials said that assistance from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency for flooding-related issues may be delayed because of the scope of the flooding problems in the region.
“If Greene County is stressed for resources, we can assume that other counties are being stressed for resources,” Greeneville town Administrator Todd Smith said.
“They will keep in touch with me as far as any disaster declarations,” Sipe said.
Some state-maintained roads in Greene County are also subject to possible flooding. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said TDOT works cooperatively with local governments.
Nagi said there are no reports “of significant damage to roadways in Greene County.”
“We are always in communication with our local partners. Remember that TDOT is responsible for interstates and state routes,” he said. “Our crews will be monitoring roadways and will be ready to respond if and when flooding/standing water/slides occur.”
Nagi said that TDOT work crews will work shifts to provide “adequate serviceability to predicted flooded areas through Tuesday” and staff has inventoried signs, signals, barrier rails and barricades. TODT’s regional sign shop is also making 30 additional “High Water” signs in the event they are needed, Nagi said.
Sections of Pottertown Road remained flooded Monday, as did sections of Toby Road. Poplar Springs Road is closed because of a culvert that washed out last week.
POTENTIAL FLOODING ROADSSwatsell gave department heads a list of about 70 county roads with the most potential to flood. On the list are:
Bethany Road Campbell RoadWoolsey RoadBarkley Road
Charlie Doty Road
Lost Mountain Pike Holland RoadDykes Hawkins Road
Spears Dykes Road
Old Baileyton Road
Crumley Road
Kenneytown RoadOttway Road
John Graham Road (one section)
Reed Road
Roaring Fork Road
Gilbreath Road
Iron Bridge Road
Gilbreath Mll Road
Black Road
Grassy Creek Road
Red Gate Road
Mount Carmel Road
Marvin Road
Wilkerson Road
Blue Springs Parkway
Blue Springs Parkway at Rock Quarry Road
Pottertown Road
Jim Kirk Road
North Mohawk Road
Green Road
Idell Road
South Mohawk Road
Croff Road
Kirk Road
Oakwood Road
Bibles Chapel Road
Murray Bridge Road
Smelcer Road
Masons Lodge Road
Toby Road
Sapp Road
Concord Road
Glades Road
McDonald Road
Poncho Road
Poplar Springs
Hillcut Road
Old Kentucky Road South
West Allens Bridge Road
Susong Road
Camp Creek Road
Reaves Mill Road
Link Mills Road
East Fork Road
Bridge Burners Boulevard
Burkey Road
Sipes Lane
Flatwood Road
Carters Valley Road
Frank Roberts Road
Pates Hill Road
Oasis Road
George Malone Road
Gass Memorial Road
Dotys Chapel Road
Johnson Road
Massengill Road North
Oss Williams Road