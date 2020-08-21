Local option sales tax collections for July in Greene County exceeded both the collections for June and the same monthly period in 2019.
The total local option sales tax collections for the month totaled $2,050,975 inside Greene County and its four municipalities, rising .71% from the $2.037 million collected in June, according to the report recently released to the Greene County Trustee’s Office from the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
A much larger increase was reflected in the comparison of the 31 days of July for 2020 and 2019. Local option sales tax collections increased 15.97% last month compared to the same month in 2019, according to the state figures. Local option sales tax collections totaled $1,768,522 in July 2019.
Officials have pointed to residents’ response to efforts promoting shopping at home to help support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic as well as encouraging people to not travel outside the county to places where the illness may be more prevalent.
Tennessee has a state sales tax of 7% and allows local governments to collect a local option sales tax of up to 2.75%. That full amount is charged in Greene County.
A different increase for July in local option sales tax collections in comparison to the previous year, 25%, was announced Tuesday at the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. This figure came from information released by the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business’s Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research as part of its efforts to provide data about the effects of the pandemic on the economy in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration.
However, according to the Department of Revenue, that information does not include out-of-state and telecom collections for local option sales tax. That information is included in the statistics provided to the Trustee’s Office.
COLLECTIONS BY ENTITY
Local option sales tax collections in the county’s unincorporated areas outside the corporate limits of the four municipalities rose almost the same percentage this July over last year, at 15.93%. The $330,386 collected in July in these areas was up 3.04% over the previous month.
The largest share of the sales tax was collected inside Greeneville with collections totaling almost $1.5 million in July, which was a 1.63% decrease from June. The collections were 16% higher this year for the month than last year in Greeneville.
Mosheim had the largest increase in the sales tax collections in July from both the previous month and year. July’s collections were $125,342, up almost 25% percent over June and 29% over last year’s $96,961 in collections.
Baileyton experienced almost a 10% increase between June and July with $58,370 collected last month and $53,070 in the previous month. However, collections for July 2020 were down 11% from July 2019.
July’s collections were down 1.93% from the previous month in Tusculum with $44,595 collected in July and $45,473 collected in June. But, the 2020 collection was 17.5% higher than collections in July 2019.
The sales tax collections for July reflect a significant increase in economic activity over April, the month when a number of businesses defined as non-essential were shuttered by executive order from the governor due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In April, sales tax collections totaled $1,788,023 for the entire county. Collections for the municipalities were all down in April with $1.3 million in Greeneville, $45,953 in Baileyton, $34,312 in Tusculum and $86,386 in Mosheim.
Sales tax collections in the unincorporated areas in Greene County outside the municipalities was the only area that saw an increase in April, with $307,810 in collections.
Local option sales taxes are distributed by the state by where a purchase is made. Last year, the state also began collecting local option sales tax on items bought online, distributing those collections to where the purchases are shipped.
Officials have said that this change appears to have helped collections in the county this year, particularly during the pandemic with an increase of online sales.
According to state law, local option sales tax is distributed 50% to education and 50% to the location where the sales occurred. The revenue that goes to school systems is distributed based on average daily attendance.