Election Day day dawned in Greene County with local political party leaders optimistic about the hotly contested presidential race and the prospects of other candidates.
It’s anticipated that President Donald J. Trump will carry Tennessee over Democrat Joe Biden, but the closely fought contest nationally may be decided in several “swing states” across the country.
The Tennessee Senate race pits Republican Bill Hagerty against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw for the seat being vacated by Republican Lamar Alexander.
The House of Representatives race in the district that covers Greene County includes Republican Diana Harshbarger, Democrat Blair Walsingham and Independent Steve Holder.
Brett Purgason, chairman of the Greene County Republican Party, said Tuesday morning he is “optimistic” that President Donald J. Trump will be re-elected.
“I think the silent majority will speak again, just as they did in 2016,” Purgason said.
In 2016, 78.7 percent of Greene County voters cast their ballots for Trump, compared to 17.9 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Statewide, Trump received 60.7 percent of the vote, compared to 34.7 percent for Clinton.
“I think that the voter enthusiasm is clearly evident and that the majority of the enthusiasm is on the president’s side (in 2020),” he said, citing car parades, mass voter rallies and other events in support of Trump.
“For an incumbent during a pandemic it is unheard of,” Purgason said.
The coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and other events in 2020 have made this election cycle singularly unique.
“Greene County will support the president and he will be re-elected in the State of Tennessee,” Purgason said.
Purgason is confident Hagerty and Harshbarger will win their respective election races.
“We have an extraordinary collection of candidates who have related well to voters and have connected well with voters in this district on a personal level,” Purgason said.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Purgason said he is confident that Trump will win another four years in the White House.
“I honestly think that Trump will be re-elected. He has done a fantastic job representing America and American values,” he said. “This pandemic has (caused) extraordinary circumstances and it would be hard for anyone to lead.”
Purgason and Trump are among those who contracted the virus.
“This COVID thing has been tough. Politics aside, this pandemic is horrible and terrible and it has changed the landscape of American culture,” Purgason said.
Greene County Republican Party election headquarters is next to The Shed at 914 Snapps Ferry Road. Party faithful will gather their tonight as election results come in.
Greene County Democratic Party Chairman Darrell Key said Tuesday that the Democrats have no watch party planned locally because of the COVID-19 pandemic and concern for older party members.
Still, many Greene County Democratic Party members are volunteering as poll workers, Key said.
Key is also optimistic about the presidential race and the prospect’s for Joe Biden’s election.
“We’ll see what happens. It’s exciting,” Key said.
Art Gillen, a member of the leadership team of Indivisible Greene County, predicted a strong showing for Democratic candidates in Tennessee and nationally.
“My perspective is the federal government is going to turn totally blue. Greene County I’m not as optimistic about. The Democratic Party will lose Tennessee, but federally they will win the nation,” said Gillen.
Indivisible Greene County is described on the organization’s Facebook page as a non-partisan group that promotes “progressive politics.”
Gillen also expressed some optimism about the U.S. Senate and Congressional races on Tennessee.
Millions of Americans have already cast ballots before Election Day, a factor Gillen feels will benefit Democratic candidates.
“You’ve seen the early vote numbers. Some states have had more early votes than total votes (cast) in 2016,” he said. “I think the actions of the candidates speak for themselves and I can’t see anyone electing Donald Trump.”
Gillen believes if Trump loses the election, there will be a peaceful transition of power because of the plurality for Biden.
Purgason said that with absentee and mail-in ballots, it may be Wednesday or later before a winner in the presidential contest will be declared.
“I think this election will be extremely close,” he said.