Twenty years after the 9/11 terror attacks, local pastors recall how Greene Countians reacted to the tragic news and the nation’s collective suffering by gathering in churches and joining in prayer.
Many churches hold Wednesday evening services, and those took place just a day after the Tuesday-morning attacks.
“The Wednesday night immediately following was when we had our first service after it happened, and we talked about it some then and basically just had a service of prayer,” said Dr. Tommy Pierce, senior pastor of Towering Oaks Baptist Church. “We talked about World War II and Pearl Harbor and prayed for the victims and for ourselves, and then we spent that Sunday in a time of prayer looking at Psalm 27:1-3. We talked about how we don’t know why some things happen, and how terror attacks tend to stun and paralyze, and at the close of the service, we looked at Psalm 46:1-6. There is very little comfort in man’s words, but there is great comfort in God’s word.”
Pastor David Fox of Eastside Baptist Church recalled that the midweek service that week “was very well attended, and there was just a soberness there. People were seeking the Lord, having been reminded how weak and small we are, and it was just a sobering, prayer-filled service.”
Pastor Jamie Lively of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church remembers “the looks on peoples’ faces as they came in as they were still trying to absorb what had happened. I don’t think we had felt so vulnerable in a long time, but that sort of made us recalculate where we were susceptible to being harmed, and the idea that someone might want to do us harm was shocking to us. I think it sort of challenged our confidence in progress because we remain very broken people who can still treat each other very inhumanely, and that doesn’t seem to go away. I remember we spent a lot of time giving voice to those feelings on that first Sunday after it happened. Hope is the very thing you need, but it takes a hit in these times and it can be hard to keep, but I think this congregation is good at saying, ‘despite it all, God is still for us.’”
“We tried to encourage the congregation to join in prayer, and I remember a great level of concern and a sense of unity,” said Dr. Dan Donaldson, now-retired pastor of First Presbyterian Church.
He said the church opened Christ Chapel on Main Street 24 hours a day for a week following the attacks.
“The chapel is always open during the day as a place for people to stop in and pray, but making that space more available was really important,” Donaldson said.
“Our first Sunday service after the attacks there was such a sense of, not sadness, but determined resolve that while we couldn’t do anything about the circumstances where we were in Greeneville, but certainly as people of God we could respond as best we could, and that was in prayerful support of our elected officials and certainly to become the best citizens we could be,” recalled Pastor Dan Palmer of Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church.
“Following 9/11, it was a time in our church where extra time was given to prayer for the people affected, and I believe it caused many Christians to become more earnest in their walk with the Lord,” Fox said.
“In general we had more emphasis on prayer than usual, but it shouldn’t be that way,” Pierce added. “We ought to turn to prayer first and foremost.”
Pierce and Fox both said they noted an increase in church attendance following the attacks.
“There were a number of new faces over the next eight weeks or so afterwards, and some who were more sporadic in their attendance became more faithful,” said Fox. “We don’t like trouble, but it can be our friend in the spiritual sense because it reminds us how life can change, that we are not in control and that our world can be turned upside down, so it helps us recognize our dependence on God.”
Some of the increase was short-lived.
“A lot of people started coming to church or coming back to church when we went through the first Iraq war, so when this happened we expected to see that again, and we did, but not for as long,” Pierce said.
“Unfortunately it seems we forget quickly, and a number of those folks who seemed revived did not continue attending,” Fox said. “I think there was some lasting fruit but as Americans, we tend to forget tragedy and get distracted.”
Several pastors also recalled an increased sense of unity and concern for others in the wake of the tragedy.
“I remember a sense that this was a time when we should gather together and pray and be unified,” Donaldson said. “That is one thing I would say was evident not only at First Presbyterian but, I think, throughout the community it became a unifying event at least in the short term, and a point of real concern for the wellbeing of our nation and for our neighbors and friends.”
“There seemed to be a good bit of mutual concern for one another and for those who were suffering as a result of the attacks,” Palmer said. “I remember a sense of great loss and yet a sense that we were really one nation under God, I miss the sense of loyalty to neighbors and the prayers going up for our nation. I was pleased to be in Greene County to be a part of that.”