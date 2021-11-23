Local public schools reported 21 COVID-19 cases among students and staff during the week of Nov. 15-19.
The data is posted to both districts’ websites on Mondays for the previous week.
Both districts now only report the number of positive cases, after the Greeneville City School Board’s recent vote to align district policies with the state COVID-19 omnibus bill, and the data comes from the local Health Department.
On Monday Greene County Schools reported a total of 10 cases, with one of those being a staff member at Central Office. No more than two student cases were reported at any particular school last week.
Greeneville City Schools reported 11 cases, with three of those being among staff members. Of those cases, the highest count at any school last week was three students at Highland Elementary School, where 10 students tested positive the previous week and 27 students were quarantined by the school system before it stopped contact tracing and quarantining positive cases, per state law.
The state did not share data related to the total number of cases in the county over the past two weeks among 5-18 year olds on Friday or Monday.