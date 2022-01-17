Local public schools reported 236 COVID-19 cases among staff and students for last week, marking a high since August, when both districts cumulatively reported 257 cases for the week of Aug. 23-27.
The data comes from the local Health Department, which conducts contact tracing for the schools, and is posted to both districts’ websites on Mondays for the previous week.
Greene County Schools reported a total of 152 cases, with 36 of those being among staff members, across 16 schools.
Greeneville City Schools reported 82 cases, including 19 among staff and the remaining 63 among students, across six schools.
Greeneville High School had the highest concentration of cases reported with 26 students and one staff member.
Chuckey-Doak High School reported 23 cases, including 16 students and seven staff members.
Following those schools in terms of cases reported were Chuckey-Doak Middle with 20 in total, Mosheim Elementary and Greeneville Middle with 14 each, North Greene High and Hal Henard Elementary with 13 each, West Greene Middle with 12 and Tusculum View Elementary with 11.
No other local school reported more than 10 cases.
Current data from the state regarding cases among 5-18 year olds was not available on Monday.