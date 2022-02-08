Local public schools reported 242 COVID-19 cases among staff and students for last week, marking a decrease in cases compared to the previous week by more than half.
In January cases reported by local schools rose to a new high since the pandemic began, 523 cases between both Greene County and Greeneville City Schools, before dropping slightly to 506 in the last week of January. The number of cases among staff in both districts caused staffing shortages that led Greeneville City Schools to close Jan. 27-28 and Greene County Schools to shift to virtual learning at Nolachuckey Elementary School Jan. 28 and 31.
Director of Greene County Schools David McLain and Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes said the staffing situation has improved.
Both districts provide in-school COVID-19 testing through Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grants from the state, and the numbers of positive case per school are posted online on Mondays for the previous week.
Greene County Schools reported a total of 139 cases across 16 schools, with 27 of those being among staff members and 139 among students.
Greeneville City Schools reported 103 cases across six schools. Of that number, 103 cases were among students and 37 among staff.
Greeneville Middle School had the highest concentration of new COVID-19 cases last week, with 31 in total. Nine cases were identified among staff members and 22 among students.
Greeneville High School reported 23 cases last week, West Greene High School reported 21 cases, Doak Elementary School reported 20, and all other schools’ reported case numbers were under 20.