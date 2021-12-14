Local public schools reported 30 COVID-19 cases among students and staff during the week of Dec. 6-10.
The data is posted to both districts’ websites on Mondays for the previous week.
Both districts report only the number of positive cases, and that data comes from the local Health Department.
The total of 30 cases reported Monday is a decrease from the 57 cases reported the previous week.
On Monday Greene County Schools reported a total of 17 cases, with four of those being staff members. No more than three cases were reported at any individual school.
The four staff members who tested positive last week include one each at Chuckey Elementary, Nolachuckey Elementary, North Greene High and North Greene Middle schools.
Of the 13 students who tested positive, two each attend Chuckey-Doak High, Chuckey Elementary, North Greene Middle, South Greene High and West Greene Middle School. Baileyton Elementary, Chuckey Doak Middle and Mosheim Elementary each reported on case.
Greeneville City Schools reported 13 cases in total, with three of those being among staff members. Two staff members at Central Office and one at Highland Elementary School tested positive last week.
Three students at EastView Elementary, three at Hal Henard Elementary, two at Greeneville Middle School, one at Tusculum View and one at Greeneville High School tested positive.
Data from the state Department of Health regarding cases per county among 5-18 year olds was not available on Monday afternoon on the state’s website.