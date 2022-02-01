Local public schools reported 506 COVID-19 cases among staff and students last week.
That number is down from the previous week when schools reported 523, which was a new high since the pandemic began.
Both districts are providing in-school COVID-19 testing through Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant funding from the state. Numbers are posted on Mondays for the previous week.
Greene County Schools reported a total of 315 cases, with 50 of those being among staff members and 256 among students, across 16 schools.
Greeneville City Schools reported 191 cases in total, with 60 being among staff and 131 among students, across six schools. The district closed schools on Thursday and Friday due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19 and other illnesses, district leaders said.
Greeneville High School had the highest concentration of cases, with 52 among students and 6 among staff.
West Greene High School reported 39 cases among students and two among staff, Greeneville Middle School reported 33 student cases and seven among staff, and Chuckey-Doak High School reported 32 student cases and five among staff.
Tusculum View Elementary School reported 31 cases in total, Nolachuckey Elementary School reported 27, Doak Elementary School reported 25, and South Greene High School and Chuckey Elementary School reported 22 each.
No other school reported more than 20 cases.
Fourteen Central Office employees for Greeneville City Schools and eight for Greene County Schools also tested positive.