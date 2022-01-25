Local public schools reported 523 COVID-19 cases among staff and students last week, marking a new high.
The previous highest number of new cases reported by local schools for one week was 257 in August.
The new cases reported by the school systems for the week of Jan. 17-21 nearly doubled the 236 reported the previous week.
The data comes from the local Health Department, which conducts contact tracing for the schools, and is posted to both districts’ websites on Mondays for the previous week.
Greene County Schools reported a total of 319 cases, with 85 of those being among staff members, across 16 schools.
Greeneville City Schools reported 204 cases across six schools, with 56 of those cases being among staff.
Greeneville High School had the highest concentration of cases reported, with 56 students and ten staff members.
Thirty-six students and seven staff members at Greeneville Middle School tested positive last week, according to the data on Greeneville City Schools’ website, for a total of 43 cases reported at the school. Twenty-six students and six staff members at Tusculum View Elementary and 15 students and 12 staff members at Hal Henard Elementary also tested positive.
In Greene County Schools, Chuckey-Doak High School had the most new cases with 27 among students and 14 among staff.
Doak Elementary reported 35 new cases, 24 among students and 11 among staff, and Mosheim Elementary reported 18 student cases and 13 staff for a total of 31.
Other cases are spread out among the remaining local schools, including Greeneville City Schools’ online learning program, where one staff member tested positive last week.