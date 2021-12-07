Local public schools reported 57 COVID-19 cases among students and staff during the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3.
The data is posted to both districts’ websites on Mondays for the previous week.
Both districts report only the number of positive cases, and that data comes from the local Health Department.
The total of 57 cases reported Monday represents an increase from the 23 cases reported for the previous week and 21 reported Nov. 15-19.
On Monday Greene County Schools reported a total of 38 cases, with four of those being staff members. Those four staff members who tested positive include one each at Central Office, Baileyton Elementary School, Camp Creek Elementary School and Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
Of the 34 students who tested positive last week, seven attend North Greene High School, five attend Baileyton Elementary School and four each go to Chuckey Elementary, Nolachuckey Elementary and South Greene High School. Three cases were reported at Doak Elementary, two at Camp Creek Elementary, and one each at Mosheim Elementary, North Greene Middle, South Greene Middle, West Greene High and West Greene Middle School.
Greeneville City Schools reported 19 cases, with five of those being among staff members. Three Central Office employees tested positive last week, according to the district’s website, as did one each at EastView Elementary and Greeneville High School.
Of the 14 students reported to have tested positive, seven attend EastView Elementary School, four go to Highland Elementary, two go to Greeneville Middle and one goes to Highland Elementary School.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health on Monday, the 48 students in Greeneville City and Greene County Schools who tested positive last week are among 76 cases among 5-18 year olds identified over the past 14 days in Greene County.