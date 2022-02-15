COVID-19 cases identified in local schools continue to decline, according to data posted to Greene County and Greeneville City Schools’ websites Monday.
After reaching new highs in January of more than 500 for two weeks, during which time both districts experienced issues with staffing, reported cases have declined to 242 in the first week of February and then to 90 reported Monday for Feb. 7-11.
Both districts provide in-school COVID-19 testing through Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grants from the state, and the numbers of positive case per school are posted online on Mondays for the previous week.
Greene County Schools reported 57 cases across 16 schools, with 43 of those being among students and 14 among staff.
Greeneville City Schools reported 33 cases across six schools, with 23 of those being among students and 10 among staff.
Greeneville High School had the highest concentration of new cases, with 11 students and three staff members testing positive.
No other school reported more than 10 new cases last week.