Greeneville resident Keith Pugh testified before a congressional committee in Washington D.C. on Feb. 28, taking part in a hearing concerning reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
Pugh moved to Greeneville in 2022, and is the current president of the American Public Works Association. The American Public Works Association currently has more than 30,000 members.
“APWA (American Public Works Association) members serve in the public and private sectors providing expertise on the local, state, and federal levels. They are dedicated to providing sustainable public works infrastructure and services to all people in rural and urban communities, both small and large,” Pugh told the committee in Washington. “Working in the public interest, our members plan, design, build, operate and maintain transportation, water supply and wastewater treatment systems, stormwater management, drainage and flood control infrastructure, waste and refuse disposal systems, public buildings and grounds, emergency planning and response, and other structures and facilities essential to the economy and quality of life nationwide.”
Pugh spoke before the House Committee on Natural Resources during a hearing on “Building United States Infrastructure through Limited Delays and Efficient Reviews Act of 2023” which is also known as the BUILDER Act. The BUILDER Act was first introduced in 2021. The act is aimed at making the infrastructure review process more efficient and projects less costly, according to the bill text introduced by Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana.
Pugh spoke in favor of the BUILDER Act and in favor of updates and reforms to NEPA, which was established over 50 years ago.
“NEPA is important to public works professionals and serves as the regulatory framework for protecting America’s environment while allowing vital infrastructure projects to be undertaken. In the half century since NEPA was enacted, environmental protection has become a prime consideration in the planning, design, and construction of infrastructure. Like any policy that has been in place for five decades, NEPA should be updated to address current societal needs,” Pugh told the house committee.
According to Pugh, while NEPA serves an important purpose, its review process has become overly burdensome when dealing with federally funded projects. Pugh said the process can take years.
“As found by the Council on Environmental Quality, for federal highway projects the average length of a final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was 645 pages and the average time to conduct NEPA reviews was 7.3 years, we need to protect our environment and find efficiencies to reduce these burdens – it can be done,” Pugh said in his statement. “The increased time and page length is attributable to administrative burdens placed on communities investing in their infrastructure. These burdens are often overwhelming for public works professionals in carrying out their responsibilities with limited resources. For instance, I am working on a greenway project for which the NEPA process has already added approximately 18 months to our project timeline and tens of thousands of dollars to the cost.”
During his testimony, Pugh said that some communities across the nation have decided against applying for federal funds for some projects “due to the onerous nature of permitting requirements, including NEPA.” Pugh said that in his experience, “at least 25%” was added to project budgets when federal funds were introduced to projects.
He said the extra costs of reviews, inspections, and administrative work can particularly affect smaller communities.
“Some communities that cannot access other financing sources rely on federal funding and end up spending a large portion of the project dollars on permitting requirements rather than on infrastructure improvement. In the worst cases, these communities defer maintenance until infrastructure fails. We have seen this occur across the country and the consequences for people and the environment, including in my home state where delays in water infrastructure improvements risk increased chances of flooding and contamination from major storm events.” Pugh said in his testimony. “These delays extend to transportation systems including mass transit that reduce congestion and emissions. In the end, many communities are not upgrading and maintaining their infrastructure as needed, leading to a lower quality of life for residents, as well as lower environmental protections and higher public health risks.”
Pugh said that for infrastructure programs to be effective, the application process “should not be so overly complex that it dissuades small, rural, tribal, and disadvantaged communities from attempting to access funding.” Pugh said that the APWA does its best to enhance local control of infrastructure projects and that the federal government should coordinate with local governments when undertaking infrastructure projects.
Pugh also spoke out against unfunded mandates from the federal government, saying that funding should be given to states and local communities if federal mandates need to be fulfilled. He said funding for federal mandates was particularly necessary “as relief is so desperately needed from supply chain shortages and inflation.”
“APWA supports continuing efforts to streamline the regulatory process related to infrastructure projects and has been vocal in that support during administrations of both parties. APWA has been supportive of streamlining efforts undertaken in the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, and ‘One Federal Decision’ when it was proposed by the Trump administration and codified in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). These actions have provided a more predictable, transparent, and timely federal review and authorization process for delivering major infrastructure projects,” Pugh said.
While Pugh said that there had been some improvements, he said that there was room more and outlined the reforms APWA supports in a bulleted list provided to the committee.
According to the list provided by Pugh, APWA supports:
- Establishing a lead federal agency to develop a joint review schedule and preparation of a single environmental document and joint record of decision for projects that require multi-agency reviews.
- Establishing time limits of two years for completion of Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) and one year for Environmental Assessments (EA).
- Establishing a 300-page limit for Environmental Impact Statements of “extraordinary complexity” and a 75-page limit for each Environmental Assessment.
- Extending the completion period with the approval of the applicant when necessary to allow for further consultation with local agencies.
- Bringing the statute of limitations for NEPA cases in line with other environmental statutes (120 days).
- Reducing duplicative reporting by allowing adherence to state or even local standards often equally or more stringent than federal rules to be used as evidence of compliance with federal standards.
- Examining a reasonable number of alternatives for projects that are technically and economically feasible, including, if considered, an analysis of any negative environmental impacts of a no action alternative.
- Clarifying that the environmental review process should consider any proposed action within the context of past, present, and “reasonably foreseeable” effects.
All of the reforms Pugh presented to the committee are currently part of the BUILDER Act. Pugh said he was “pleased to see” the reforms supported by the APWA included in the current bill.
Pugh thanked the committee members for their time and for their work on permitting reform as he concluded.
“APWA stands ready to assist you and Congress as you work to make these reforms law,” Pugh told the committee.