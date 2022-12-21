Denny McCullough picked up a red and green ornament off of a sheet of cedar needles covering the ground where State Highway 351 meets the Erwin Highway and placed the Christmas decoration on a tree full of other baubles and solar panel-powered string lights.
A retiree and a Methodist Pastor from Florida, McCullough said the impulse to decorate the roadside tree came from his time living in the Sunshine State.
McCullough now lives in Chuckey near the border between Greene and Washington County. McCullough moved to Greene County five years ago. He said he moved to Tennessee after visiting his sister who lives in Johnson City.
McCullough said his first time in East Tennessee reminded him of his days growing up on a farm in Pennsylvania, before moving to Florida when he was 13.
About eight years ago, while still living in Florida, McCullough said he noticed a pine tree decorated with ornaments on the side of a public road. He mentioned the tree to his fellow church members and other community residents.
He said he noticed more ornaments added to the tree when he would pass by it and decided to add to the tree himself. Residents of the community turned the public tree into a fully decorated Christmas tree.
McCullough said he started the decoration project up in Greene County last year and did it again this year.
He said when he arrived to the tree this year for a second time, some unknown person had added string lights with a solar panel energy source.
He added that when he was decorating the tree, motorists would honk and “express their enjoyment” for the tree.
McCullough said the work was worthwhile if the decorated tree "touches anybody’s heart.”
It seems this Christmas decoration project has added more than just ornaments and lights to a tree on the side of a road. It has brought Greene County residents one more way to get together this holiday season.