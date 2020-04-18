The 2020 Census response rates for Greene County and its municipalities are steadily increasing, according to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.
As of April 16, local response rates were 51.3% for Greene County, 51.8% for Baileyton, 47.2% for Greeneville, 43.6% Mosheim and 64% for Tusculum.
These rates are based on the initial number of known addresses who have submitted their information to be counted in the 2020 Census, according to a release from the Town of Greeneville.
The population numbers gained through the 2020 Census will be crucial in determining levels of funding for roads, schools, health care and a variety of programs that impact the community.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels has issued a challenge for citizens to “Bee Counted.”
As part of the challenge, Daniels has a sidekick named Benny The Bee urging residents of Greene County and its municipalities to complete the census and beat their 2010 response rates.
In 2010, final response rates were 69% in Greene County, 65% in Baileyton, 68.5% in Greeneville, 71.4% in Mohseim and 74.4% in Tusculum.
COVID-19 ADJUSTMENTS
On April 13, the U.S. Census Bureau announced adjustments to 2020 Census operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1 in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1.
Once 2020 Census data collection is complete, the Census Bureau begins a lengthy, thorough and scientifically rigorous process to produce the apportionment counts, redistricting information and other statistical data products that help guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.
In order to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment count, the release stated.
Under this plan, the Census Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to Oct. 31, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021.
In the meantime, the Greene County Complete Committee is planning a community celebration in which the identity of Benny The Bee will be revealed.
Anyone interested in helping locally can contact Justin Reaves, chief deputy of the Greene County Election Commission and co-chair of the Complete County Committee appointed by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. To contact Reaves, call 423-798-1715 or email justin.reaves@greenecountytngov.com.
To view a video of Benny The Bee and Morrison, visit www.greenevilletn.gov, scroll down to “News & Announcements” and click on the “Bee Counted” story.
Census forms can be completed by mail, phone or a new option this year – online. The U.S. Census Bureau stresses that responses to the census are protected by law and cannot be released to identify citizens individually.
For more information on how to complete the 2020 Census or to apply for a job with the U.S. Census Bureau, visit www.2020census.gov.