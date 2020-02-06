Greene County’s economy showed growth in the last half of 2019 as sales tax collections were up over the same period in the previous year.
Local option sales tax collections in Greene County for July through December in 2019 were up 6.88% over collections for the same period in the previous year, according to information from Greene County Trustee Nathan Holt.
Collections for the last six months of 2019 totaled $10,531,045, according to a release from Holt. That was a $677,578 increase over the same period in 2018 when $9,853,4667 was collected in local option sales taxes.
In addition to a state sales tax, Tennessee Code Annotated allows local governments to collect up to 2.75% additionally in local option sales tax, and Greene County is among the majority of counties within Tennessee that levy that maximum amount.
According to state law, local option sales tax is distributed 50% to education and 50% to the location where the sales occurred. The revenue that goes to school systems is distributed based on average daily attendance.
The information received by the Trustee’s Office from the Tennessee Department of Revenue reflects the July-December collections, although the disbursement of the tax to local governments and school systems comes in the month after it is collected. For example, December’s tax collections were received in January.
COLLECTIONS BY TOWN
Holt also provided a breakdown of what was collected within the municipalities in Greene County as well as in its unincorporated areas for July through December in 2019, which is also the first half of the 2019-20 fiscal year for each of the local governments.
The largest amount of sales tax collected for the period was within the Town of Greeneville with a total of $7.8 million, a 4.26% increase from the same six months in 2018.
Between July and December of 2019, four retail stores opened in the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center: Five Below, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls and Ross Dress for Less. A Rack Room Shoes store opened in the spring inside the shopping center, as well.
Sales tax is also paid on restaurant meals. Aubrey’s opened in May in Greeneville, and the town has also seen the opening of small, independent restaurants.
Next in amount of collections was the area of Greene County that is not within one of the municipalities. In the unincorporated area of the county, the amount of local option sales tax collections increased 19.23% over the same period in the previous year, according to the tax information.
For the last half of 2019, $1,620,096 was collected in the unincorporated areas of Greene County, up over the $1.36 million received in the same period of 2018. Four of the local Dollar General stores are located within the county.
The largest increase was recorded within the City of Tusculum with a 78.98% jump in the comparable period. In 2018, the collections totaled $127,850 during the last six months with $228,824 collected for the same period the previous year.
The city has experienced some business growth in the past few years with the opening of an Aldi grocery store as well as the Old Oak Taproom and the Chick-fil-A at Tusculum University.
The Town of Mosheim saw a slight increase from the last six months of 2018 to 2019 with collections increasing $569,985 to $571,0913.
A slight decrease in the local option sales tax was recorded in the Town of Baileyton with collections in the last half of 2018 totaling $308,647 and $303,615 in 2019.