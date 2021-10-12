Local education leaders say a review of the state funding formula for public education announced Friday could benefit schools in Greene County.
The Department of Education said in a news release the review process of the funding framework known as the Basic Education Program (BEP), will “explore possibilities for a more student-centered approach,” and Tennesseans are invited to participate in the process by providing input and ideas on how best to do so.
The BEP, which allocates funding to districts based on Average Daily Membership (ADM), or enrollment, has been in place without meaningful updates for more than 30 years, according to the release. Local education officials said they plan to engage in the review process and encourage all invested in public education to do so, as well.
“I think the biggest thing for Greene County is how large we are geographically,” Director of Greene County Schools David McLain said.
He said rural districts like Greene County and Cumberland County, which both span more than 600 square miles, would benefit from having geographical size and the number of schools a district contains factored into the formula.
McLain has spoken to the importance of enrollment and attendance to school funding in many settings. BEP funding for the current school year was not impacted by enrollment loss during the pandemic, but McLain told the Greene County Education Committee in early 2020 that declining enrollment since 2010 had cost the district hundreds of thousands of dollars.
This funding loss forced the district to look at ways to increase efficiency in operations, and the district’s long-term facility plan, which calls for a reduction in the total number of schools by 2035, was proposed as a way to address that issue as well as aging facilities, he noted in that February 2020 meeting.
“I think the geographical lay of a county should be looked at because that makes a difference in the number of schools and the number of students,” McLain said Friday. “It needs to look at how many schools a district has and why it has that many, not just the number of students.”
Steve Starnes, director of Greeneville City Schools, said districts “have expressed concerns about the BEP formula for many years. The current formula is based on a district funding model, and it does not adequately address the individual requirements at the school or student level.”
Although Greeneville City is a smaller district with four elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, compared to Greene County’s seven elementary schools, four middle schools and four high schools, Starnes said he would also like to see changes made to the formula.
Starnes and McLain pointed to many of the same areas they would like to see state funding increase.
“Certainly one piece I would like to see the state do more is nursing,” McLain said. “We employ about 17 nurses. The state provides one per 3,000 students, so for us the state funds two nurses, and 15 are funded with local dollars. Another piece is mental health. We have four counselors. Three are funded through a grant, and one is funded locally.”
He said the school system is in a similar situation with funding for assistant principals.
“The state provides assistant principals if you have more than 600 students in a school, but for us that’s just one school,” McLain said. “No doubt the more schools you have, the more expensive it is to fund locally.”
“I am encouraged that this review process might include consideration of additional funding for school nurses, school counselors, assistant principals, Response to Instruction and Intervention (RTI2) resources and personnel, mental health personnel, and school security, which are all extremely inadequately funded within the current formula,” Starnes stated. “Additionally increased funding for technology moving forward is greatly needed, and in my opinion, one area that needs immediate and diligent attention is a commitment to increasing teacher compensation within the formula to ensure school districts are well-positioned to recruit, hire and retain excellent teachers.”
Starnes and McLain said they will be involved and hope others invested in student success will also participate in the review process.
“I would ask parents and anyone involved in education to reach out,” McLain said.
“I look forward to this conversation and the positive impact it could have on the students in the Greeneville City School district as well as those throughout the state,” said Starnes. “I encourage all stakeholders to engage in this process as it will determine the continued long-term success of public schools in Tennessee.”
Committees, surveys and local meetings will be among the ways the state hopes to engage district and school leaders, elected officials, families, education stakeholders and members of the public, the release said, and public engagement will focus on a student investment strategy that:
- prioritizes students over systems;
- empowers parents to engage in their child’s education;
- incentivizes student outcomes;
- ensures all students, regardless of location or learning needs, are served at a high-level;
- reflects Tennesseans’ values; and
- creates flexible funding that prepare students for postsecondary success.
“While Tennessee continues to place the highest priority on quality education for our state’s children, the time is definitely overdue to examine our current method of K-12 educational funding,” said Dr. Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Greeneville-based Niswonger Foundation. “Our decades-old method includes a number of issues that are causing unnecessary difficulty for school district leadership. Educational needs and opportunities have changed since the last major reform. We need to make certain that funding is equitable and adequate for all demographic areas of our state. It is time to listen to those concerns and seek the solutions that ensure the best quality education for Tennessee’s children and our future.”
Gov. Bill Lee said in the news release that state leaders “will pursue a rigorous review of our state’s education funding to ensure we are properly investing in students and stewarding our resources well. I invite every Tennessee parent to tell us about their current experiences as well as their hopes for the education, environment and experience in our K-12 public schools.”
And Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said Tennessee’s students are “the future of our state, and we’ve got to be sure our public schools are well-equipped to prepare each and every one of them for lifelong success. Consistent with our focus to continuously improve the academic achievement of all Tennessee students, we are excited to open public conversations and discuss an investment strategy that aligns with those goals and values.”
For more information and to get involved, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/tnedufunding.