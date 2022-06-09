While Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety signed Monday does not represent local changes, school system leaders say they welcome the increased attention to school safety.
State law requires that each public school conduct annual school security assessments and submit school safety plans to the Tennessee school safety center. Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes said his district is in that process now.
Completing such assessments regularly each year is also a requirement of the federal Safe Schools grant, which both districts receive. That funding has been used to help fund School Resource Officers (SROs) as well as technology and renovations to enhance school safety.
“We have been able to receive around $300,000 the last two years in the Safe Schools grant money,” said David McLain, director for Greene County Schools.
“We have utilized those funds to make sure schools have a single point of entry, some new exterior locks, some new exterior doors, signage and a Raptor System that does a background check on individuals before entering the schools.”
Greeneville City Schools also utilizes the Raptor System, in which photo IDs of visitors are scanned in to the system to create a visitor name badge to wear inside the school. After scanning the photo ID, the system also does a background check of the individual, including of sexual offender databases.
Both districts also have SROs in all schools.
“Having a SRO in every school is critically important and we are very fortunate that the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman and Board of Education had the foresight in the 2012-13 school year to make that a priority in Greeneville City Schools,” Starnes said.
Greene County Schools has had SROs in the high schools for more than 20 years but faced setbacks in securing funding to employ more than that until 2018.
“We are very fortunate to have SROs at all of our schools, and we presently have five mental health liaisons through a partnership with Frontier Health,” said McLain.
“We also took advantage of the Tennessee Department of Education SRO Grant to place an SRO at the Greene Technology Center during the 2019-20 school year and subsequent school years through a partnership with Greene County Schools, the Greene County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Greeneville Police Department,” Starnes added. The Technology Center is operated in partnership between local entities, with the city school system serving as its fiscal agent.
According to a press release from the state, the governor’s recent executive order will increase state audits of those school security assessments and safety plans the schools already submit to the state. The release said the increased oversight from the state will include random in-person visits by state officials to check a school’s implementation of the approved assessment.
Updates to the state School Safety Plan template will also be published by July, and school systems can expect more guidance.
“I see this new Executive Order for schools as a requirement to tighten up and assess what we already have in place,” McLain said.
“We welcome increased support from the State, both monetarily and through additional resources in order to provide the safest school environment possible,” said Starnes.
Lee signed the executive order after a May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.
“Parents need to have full confidence that their children are safe at school, and thankfully, Tennessee has built a firm foundation with our practical approach to securing schools, recognizing crisis and providing confidential reporting of any suspicious activity,” Lee said in a news release. “This order strengthens accountability and transparency around existing school safety planning and assures Tennessee parents that our efforts to protect students and teachers will continue.”