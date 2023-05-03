The Greeneville and Greene County school systems have received a combined total of $7.5 million in Innovative School Models grants from the Tennessee Department of Education.
The grants from a state investment of $500 million are designed to make students workforce ready by providing $500,000 to middle schools and $1 million to high schools to enhance Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
As a result, Greene County is receiving a total of $6 million, and Greeneville is receiving $1.5 million.
COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Greene County CTE Director Dr. Cindy Bowman said at the middle school level the county is creating a career connection lab based on both current and future CTE programs of study in Greene County Schools.
Students will have the opportunity to learn skills in electricity, welding, business, entrepreneurship, vet and animal science, automotive repair, architecture and construction, coding, health science, food science, hydroponics, robotics, and engineering.
The career exploration classrooms will be redesigned in order to allow students the opportunity to work together in teams in designing projects.
The middle schools will have the opportunity to attend career fairs, visit postsecondary partners, and meet industry partners.
“Our goal is to prepare middle school students for their high school careers by focusing on their career objectives and knowing what coursework is needed to achieve their career goals during their high school careers and after high school graduation,” Bowman said.
COUNTY HIGH SCHOOLS
At the high school level, Bowman said the county is updating and expanding current programs of study, as well as adding additional programs of study.
New technologically advanced, state-of-the-art equipment will be purchased, assisting students in becoming career and college ready.
A new school-based entrepreneurship program will begin at all four high schools with the ability to create and design T-shirts, sweatshirts, cups, hats, visors, banners, and other items. The schools will use the program to expand work-based learning opportunities for all students.
Other purchases will include updating all animal and veterinary science labs, and purchasing additional welding, industrial maintenance, and health science equipment. A new class in agriculture called unmanned aircraft systems will be offered.
In coding and engineering programs, the county is purchasing robotic arms and hands used in many of today’s industries, providing students the opportunity to learn to use equipment used by many industry partners.
Two high schools are adding a digital arts program of study providing students opportunities for college scholarships in both audio/visual production and digital arts.
Greene County will hire a career coach at each high school, assisting students in planning their high school coursework in preparing for the students’ chosen career pathways.
A new district work-based learning coordinator will be hired to help Greene County expand work-based learning opportunities for all students.
Additional equipment will be purchased for new technology centers located at Chuckey-Doak High School and West Greene High School in preparation of their opening.
“We are excited to have the funding to purchase equipment and resources for our students in both our middle and high schools,” Bowman said. “We believe the addition of the middle school career connections lab at all of our middle schools and expanding and adding programs of study at our high schools will provide opportunities for students to experience success in achieving their career goals and objectives. We want to better prepare our students for their lives after they graduate from high school, whether they plan on continuing their education at a postsecondary institute, going to work, or joining the military.”
CITY PLANS
Through use of the Innovative School Model funding, Greeneville City Schools is revisioning CTE at Greeneville High School and Greeneville Middle School in order to provide students with the skills and competencies needed to be successful in the career of their choice.
The overarching goal is to make sure that students have every opportunity to be exposed to the choices of career paths and post-secondary opportunities that lead to high-wage, high-demand jobs.
The system plans to strengthen partnerships with local business and industry leaders to ensure a well-qualified work force to meet the needs of local business and industry.
Through this grant, Greeneville will provide a robust work-based learning program at Greeneville High School, as well as a middle school career exploration program, and a high school exploration program that will allow students to sample several career opportunities through industry visits and job shadowing prior to work-based learning and practicum experiences.
GHS
Greeneville High School’s Strategic Plan for use of funding includes:
- Create and publish clear career pathways for all CTE programs.
- Increase CTE course offerings at GHS.
- Increase industry certification opportunities.
- Create work-based learning program at GHS.
- Create iLab (STEM Engineering and Technology Pathways).
- Expand audio/visual program.
- Create information technology program of study (coding, cybersecurity, web design).
- Expand graphic arts, digital arts and design, marketing, and entrepreneurship.
- Increase dual enrollment opportunities specific to CTE pathways.
- Develop partnerships with local business and industry (project-based learning, work-based learning, practicum experiences, advising partnerships, etc.
Two major components of the grant vision at Greeneville High School are the creation of the GHS iLab and expansion of the audio/visual program. The GHS iLab is a design and manufacturing center concept promoting critical thinking and complex problem-solving in the fields of engineering, automation, and robotics. Features of the iLab include granting students the ability to rapid prototype, refine, and manufacture products through use of 3D modeling, 3D printing, laser cutting, and CNC capabilities.
Ninety percent of the class standards align toward the students going through the iterative problem-solving process culminating in a finished product. The iLab enables students to progress through the iterative design process in developing real-world solutions in a work-based, student-led enterprise and innovation setting.
In addition, the GHS audio/visual program will be expanded by adding a new A/V teacher to teach A/V 1 and 2. This will allow the current A/V teacher to develop a school-based enterprise where students will create content for local businesses to be used in local commercials and on the high school jumbotron.
Money generated from this enterprise will be used to sustain the salary of the additional A/V teacher. This program will also allow students to do an in-house practicum experience in A/V program.
GMS
There are two major components of the Greeneville Middle School Innovative Schools Grant.
A career exploration class will be added for each grade level with an intentional focus on career exploration which will include career talks from local business leaders and visits to GHS, the Greene Technology Center, community colleges, technical colleges, and four-year universities.
A project-based learning class will also be added for each grade level. In this class, students will be able to complete hands-on learning modules connected to pathways available at GTC and GHS, complete immersion experiences with classes/teachers at GHS and GTC, and visit local businesses and industries.
The new programs at Greeneville Middle School and Greeneville High School will be a game changer for career and technical education in the district, a press release said.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes has a clear directive and vision for the students he serves, the press release said, by always keeping in the forefront that “students cannot aspire to a career that they have not been exposed to.
“Through this intensive exposure and exploration at all levels, we can be assured that our students have been exposed and will be able to aspire and plan for their career goals. This will enable us to know that we have met our district vision that ‘students will be prepared and confident to own their future.’”
ABOUT THE GRANTS
The Tennessee Department of Education’s website says, “Tennessee’s thriving business community relies on us developing a strong workforce — and that work starts in education. Innovative preparations to ensure students are ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow may look entirely different than a traditional classroom or school experience.
“Innovative School Models can provide invaluable learning experiences that prepare students for success after graduation.”
In May 2021, the department awarded 21 school districts Innovative High School Model grants, which included an initial investment of $30 million to foster local community partnerships that boost student readiness.
“These partnerships have already shown an incredible impact on students’ experiences and readiness for the workforce and postsecondary opportunities,” the website says.
For more information, visit www.tn.gov/education/innovative-school-models.html .