Due to accumulating snow, there will be no school and both Greene County and Greeneville City Schools will be closed on Tuesday.
There will be no Extended School Program (ESP) services in Greene County Schools. Central Office will open at 10 a.m., Director of Schools David McLain announced Monday evening.
ESP services in Greeneville City Schools will be available only at Eastview Elementary School from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A winter weather advisory issued Monday remains in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday, and the National Weather Service forecasts a chance of snow showers in the morning and a high temperature of 34 degrees.