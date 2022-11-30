Greeneville and Greene County Schools greatly exceed the state in preparing students for college or careers, according to information released this week by the Tennessee Department of Education.
The 2022 Report Card shows both school systems exceeded the state for “Ready Graduate,” the percent of students who are ready for post-secondary education and/or careers before high school graduation.
Greene County scored 56.1, and Greeneville scored 50, compared to the state’s score of 39.7.
The Report Card reflects student performance on annual springtime testing through the Tennessee Comprehensive Achievement Program (TCAP), in addition to measuring growth through the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS).
In achievement testing, Greeneville City Schools exceeded state scores in all grade levels (3-12) for math and English language arts (ELA), while Greene County Schools exceeded state scores for those two subjects in grades 6-8.
According to the report card, 33.8% of students across the state met or exceeded grade-level expectations on math and ELA assessments.
In Greeneville, the percentages were 41 for grades 3-5, 36.8 for grades 6-8, and 46.9 for grades 9-12.
In Greene County, the percentages were 33.4 for grades 3-5, 37.9 for grades 6-8, and 31 for grades 9-12.
Both school systems showed improvement at all grade levels over their 2021 scores, according to the Report Card.
“We are pleased with the results achieved on the 2021-22 State Report Card,” said Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes. “I am extremely proud of our students and educators for their dedication, hard work, and accomplishments during the 2021-22 school year. As a district, we constantly strive for continuous improvement in all areas.”
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain said, “Overall, we are very pleased with the report card for the 2021-2022 school year. Thanks to all our employees, school board, parents, teachers, students and community for the great success within our district. With rewards always comes areas to improve in. We will continue to work to improve our chronic absenteeism as well as our early grade literacy.”
MEASURING GROWTH
TVAAS measures students’ academic growth over time. Its focus is student growth rather than student proficiency on the state assessment.
TVAAS helps educators identify best practices, implement programs that best meet the needs of their students, and make informed decisions about where to focus resources to ensure growth opportunities for all students, according to the TVAAS website.
“Not all children start at the same place with their learning, but every student should learn and grow throughout the school year,” the Report Card says. The growth indicator looks closely at the progress students are making within a district compared to the average progress of all students across the state. In the 2021-22 school year, ELA and math state assessments were used to measure growth in grades 3-12 using TVAAS.
Greeneville’s composite TVAAS scores out of 5 levels were 5 for grades 3-5, 3 for grades 6-8, and 5 for grades 9-12.
Greeneville’s lowest TVAAS scores were in sixth grade ELA, sixth grade math, and seventh grade social studies – all level 1.
Greene County’s composite TVAAS scores out of 5 levels were 5 for grades 3-5, 5 for grades 6-8, and 4 for grades 9-12.
Greene County’s lowest TVAAS scores were in fourth grade ELA and end-of-course (EOC) for English II – both level 1.
Starnes noted that the Tennessee Department of Education also recognized GCS for Level 5 Growth in Literacy, Numeracy, Literacy and Numeracy Combined, Science, Social Studies, and Composite. GCS was one of nine districts, out of a total of 146 districts statewide, to attain Level 5 Growth in all measured areas.
The following schools attained Level 5 Composite Growth, Starnes noted: EastView Elementary School, Hal Henard Elementary School, Highland Elementary School, Tusculum View Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Level 5 Growth represents significant evidence that students made more growth than expected, he said.
The Report Card also includes data for graduation rates and absenteeism.
Greeneville’s graduation rate for 2021 was 98.4, up from 95.3 in 2020. Greene County’s graduation rate for 2021 was 90.9, down from 95.5 in 2020, according to the Report Card. The state’s graduation rate is 88.7.
Under “Chronically Out of School,” the state’s rate is 20.3. Greeneville’s is 8.9, and Greene County’s is 15.5.
The Chronically Out of School indicator is measured by the rate of chronic absenteeism, which is defined as the percentage of students who missed at least 10% of the instructional days that they are enrolled for during the school year, the Report Card explains.
GENERAL DATA
The Report Card also includes general data about the school systems.
Both school systems are identified on the Report Card as having Exemplary status, the highest level designated by the state.
Greeneville City Schools was recognized as an Exemplary District by the Tennessee Department of Education, the highest designation awarded to districts. GCS was one of 16 districts, out of a total of 146 districts statewide, to earn this top designation, Starnes noted. This is the third time the district has achieved Exemplary District status, previously being recognized in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
The Tennessee Department of Education also recognized five GCS schools (EastView Elementary School, Hal Henard Elementary School, Highland Elementary School, Tusculum View Elementary School, and Greeneville High School) as Reward Schools, Starnes added. Reward Schools demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance across the following indicators: Achievement, Growth, Attendance, Graduation Rate, Ready Graduate status, and attainment of language skills by English Language Learners. Five Reward Schools are the most Reward Schools recognized in GCS since the current criteria for this designation was implemented in 2016-17.
McLain commented, “Greene County Schools is most proud of being an Exemplary District, we have been very close for the past several years. To be one of sixteen districts across the state to receive this distinctive level is a tribute to everyone involved in our district. We are very proud of our Level 5 status on Growth as well as our Achievement Levels across the district.”
In addition to exemplary status, the general data presented in the Report Card includes enrollment. Greeneville has 2,830 students, and Greene County has 5,871 students.
Greeneville has 208 teachers with a student-to-teacher ratio of 14 to 1.
Greene County has 420 teachers with the same ratio as Greeneville, according to the Report Card.
Greeneville’s per pupil expenditure amount is $12,196, compared to the state’s amount of $10,581. Greene County’s amount is $10,217.
STATE ANNOUNCEMENT
A press release issued Monday afternoon by the Tennessee Department of Education describes the Report Card as an online tool designed for parents, families and education stakeholders to understand how Tennessee’s districts and schools are serving students.
The State Report Card provides families and other stakeholders information about how Tennessee schools and districts are performing to inform decisions and strategic investments to best support students.
“With the release of the State Report Card, Tennessee continues our firm commitment to providing families with clear, actionable information on how our districts and schools are serving students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The Report Card allows stakeholders to access years’ worth of meaningful data through an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform, and now the latest data is available to help Tennesseans to explore and learn about their local schools and districts.”
The 2021-22 State Report Card has been improved and contains several new features including:
- Improved usability and accessibility across district and school pages
- Improved interactive visualization
- Redesigned overall performance and information pages
- Filter functions for school/district designations and distinctions
- New badges for school designations and school/district distinctions
- Google translator option
To access the Report Card online, including data for individual schools, visit tdepublicschools. ondemand.sas.com .