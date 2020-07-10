Drafts of both local school systems’ plans for a return to school in the fall are available online at each school system’s website.
Both draft plans explain how the districts currently plan to change policies and protocols depending on the level of COVID-19 community spread from none to substantial.
Plans for both school systems are pending approval by the Greeneville City and Greene County school boards in July for a return to school in August, with the mode of learning and policies in place dependent upon level of community spread.
The draft of Greeneville City Schools’ Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools was released online Wednesday evening in accordance with the district’s timeline of scheduled updates on the developing plans.
Also on the city schools’ website is a new survey to collect feedback on the draft plan ahead of a called school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening. The survey closes on Monday so that feedback can be processed in time for consideration at the called meeting.
The school board will meet again on July 28 to officially approve plans for the fall semester.
To view the draft plan and answer the survey, visit www2.gcschools.net.
The called meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Greene County Schools’ Framework for Returning to School is also available online at the school system’s website, www.greenek12.org.
The Greene County Board of Education will meet for a called meeting on Monday to approve the document.
Also on the agenda for the Greene County Board of Education is approval of classifying Greene County Schools as a critical infrastructure using CDC infrastructure guidelines.
The CDC’s guidance for critical infrastructure workers details safety precautions to be taken so that critical infrastructure workers may continue to work after potential exposure to COVID-19, as long as the employee is asymptomatic and additional precautions are taken, to ensure continuity of operations of essential functions.
The meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex, 910 W. Summer St.
For more information about the draft plans see Saturday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.