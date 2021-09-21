Local public schools reported 108 COVID-19 cases during the week of Sept. 13-17, according to the districts’ weekly updates.
The data is posted on both districts’ websites on Mondays for the previous week. Greene County Schools reports only the number of positive cases, while Greeneville City Schools shares numbers of students and staff both in isolation after a positive test and in quarantine after being identified as a close contact.
For the week of Sept. 13-17, Greene County Schools reported 57 positive cases among students and 10 among faculty and staff. Greeneville City Schools reported 35 cases among students and six cases among staff.
Cases are spread out across the 21 schools both districts include and have been trending down after both districts reported 149 cases for Sept. 6-10 and 268 for Sept. 3-7.
In Greene County Schools, Mosheim Elementary and West Greene High School had the highest new case count last week with nine new cases. Chuckey-Doak and South Greene high schools both reported eight cases, North Greene High School reported six, and other schools reported three or fewer cases. No cases were reported at Camp Creek Elementary, South Greene Middle or among students enrolled in the district’s full-time virtual option called GOAL.
No school reported more than two cases among faculty and staff.
In Greeneville City Schools, Greeneville Middle School reported the most cases, with 13 students reported in isolation and 111 in quarantine. Greeneville High School reported 11 students in isolation and 54 in quarantine.
EastView Elementary, Hal Henard Elementary and Tusculum View Elementary each reported 3 cases, and those schools reported 27, 17 and 14 students in quarantine respectively. Highland Elementary School reported two students in isolation and five in quarantine.
No school reported more than two cases among staff, and only one staff member across the district is in quarantine.
No cases were reported among staff or students at the Greene Technology Center last week.
On Friday the Tennessee Department of Health also reported that there had been 362 positive tests among 5-18 year olds over the previous 14 days in Greene County.