As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, local school systems continue to see cases within schools. Cumulatively, both local school systems reported 257 cases last week.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health on Friday, there had been 354 cases over the previous 14 days among 5-18 year olds in Greene County.
Both Greene County and Greeneville City Schools updated COVID-19 case numbers online Monday for the week of Aug. 23-27. The county school system reports only the numbers of positive cases among students and staff, while the city schools shares numbers of students and staff both in isolation after a positive case and in quarantine after being identified as a close contact.
In total, Greene County Schools reported 166 student cases across 15 schools between Monday, Aug. 23, and Friday, and 13 cases among faculty and staff, including at Central Office. Greeneville City Schools reported 91 cases among students across six schools and 12 among staff.
The numbers led Director for Greene County Schools David McLain to send a recorded message to students and their families Sunday evening, reminding them not to send students to school with COVID-19 symptoms. McLain also reiterated that vaccines and mask use indoors is encouraged as a method to curb virus spread.
According to the figures reported by Greene County Schools, there were 28 cases at Chuckey-Doak Middle School reported last week, 23 at West Greene Middle School and 20 at West Greene High School.
Chuckey Elementary and South Greene Middle School each had 14 cases, McDonald Elementary and Chuckey-Doak High School had 12 each, and South Greene High, Nolachuckey Elementary and Mosheim Elementary schools had 10 each.
Four cases were reported for Doak Elementary, three each at Baileyton and Camp Creek elementary schools, two for North Greene Middle and one for North Greene High School.
No cases have been reported throughout the school year so far at Glenwood Education Center or among students enrolled in the district’s online learning option GOAL.
Greeneville City Schools reported 28 cases at Greeneville High School, 27 cases at Greeneville Middle, 18 at Hal Henard Elementary, 15 at Tusculum View Elementary and three at EastView Elementary. No cases were reported among students at Highland Elementary.
Students in quarantine include 38 at Greeneville Middle, 42 at Tusculum View, 17 at Hal Henard, 16 at both EastView and Greeneville High School and two at Highland.
Four staff members at Greeneville High School, three at Central Office, two at Hal Henard and one each at EastView, Tusculum View and the Greene Technology Center have tested positive. No cases were reported for Highland Elementary or Greeneville Middle School. Two EastView Elementary School staff members and one each at Highland and Greeneville High School are in quarantine.
According to a letter dated Friday from Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn to school system directors, schools can now seek to shift education for a school or classroom to a remote format on a short-term basis due to COVID-19 spread. Local schools have not made such a move.
COUNTY CASES
Countywide, daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases continue to surge amid the spread of the delta variant.
The Tennessee Department of Health issues daily reports updated with the previous day’s totals broken down by county and each Monday with totals by county for the previous several days.
On Monday, the state Health Department reported that Greene County recorded 170 new cases of the virus Friday, 80 new cases Saturday, and 51 new cases Sunday. Greene County recorded three deaths from COVID-19 over those three days, bringing the total number of county residents who have died from the virus during the pandemic to 178.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive through COVID-19 testing is taking place at Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.