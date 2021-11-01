Local public schools reported 29 COVID-19 cases among students and staff during the week of Oct. 25-29.
The data is posted to both districts' websites on Mondays for the previous week. Greene County Schools reports only the number of positive cases, while Greeneville City Schools shares the number of students and staff that have tested positive or are listed by the Health Department as being in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case. According to district policy those students and staff members may or may not be required to actually quarantine, depending on multiple factors such as vaccination status and whether or not masks were in use at the time of exposure.
The Health Department conducts contact tracing for Greene County Schools, and Greeneville City Schools resumed conducting its own in September.
Case numbers have been falling, and the 29 cases reported Monday mark a further decrease from 34 reported by local schools on Oct. 25 for the week before. Director of Greene County Schools David McLain said during an Oct. 28 school board meeting that cases had fallen to the lowest recorded point all year.
On Monday Greene County Schools reported a total of 21 cases, with two of those being among staff members. Among students, four cases were reported last week at Nolachuckey Elementary School, three at Doak Elementary and no more than two at other schools.
Greeneville City Schools reported eight cases on Monday for last week, according to the district's website. Three of those cases are among students at Tusculum View Elementary School, where there were also 14 students identified as close contacts and listed as in quarantine. No more than two cases and three quarantines were reported among students or staff in Greeneville City Schools last week.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health on Friday, the 19 Greene County Schools and seven Greeneville City Schools students are among 72 cases among 5-18 year olds identified in Greene County over the past 14 days.