Local public schools reported 34 COVID-19 cases among students and staff during the week of Oct. 18-24.
The data is posted to both districts’ websites on Mondays for the previous week. Greene County Schools reports only the number of positive cases, while Greeneville City Schools shares the number of students and staff that have tested positive or are listed by the local Health Department as being in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case.
The Health Department continues to conduct contact tracing for Greene County Schools, while Greeneville City resumed conducting its own in September.
For the week of Oct. 18, Greene County Schools reported 21 cases, with only two of those, both at South Greene High School, being among staff. Of the student cases, West Greene High School reported the most with six; Mosheim Elementary School reported three; Doak Elementary, North Greene Nigh, Nolachuckey Elementary and South Greene High each reported two; and South Greene Middle and Baileyton Elementary schools reported one each.
Greeneville City Schools reported 13 cases for the week of Oct. 18-22. Four students and one staff member at Hal Henard tested positive that week, as did two students at both Greeneville High and Greeneville Middle schools and one each at EastView Elementary, Highland Elementary and Tusculum View Elementary schools. One staff member at the Central Office and one at Hal Henard Elementary School are also listed as being in isolation.
Thirteen Greeneville High School students are listed as in quarantine as well as 11 students at Hal Henard Elementary, six at both EastView and Tusculum View elementary schools and four at both Greeneville Middle and Highland Elementary schools.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health on Friday, the 11 Greeneville City Schools students and 19 Greene County Schools students who tested positive last week are among 102 cases among 5-18 year olds in Greene County in the past 14 days.