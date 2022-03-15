Greene County Schools reported four COVID-19 cases last week, and Greeneville City Schools reported none.
The number of cases identified locally has been declining to new lows in recent weeks, with nine reported during the last week of February and first days of March.
Both districts provide in-school COVID-19 testing through Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grants from the state, and the numbers of positive case per school are posted online on Mondays for the previous week.
The cases identified in Greene County Schools last week were all among students, and no school had more than one case.