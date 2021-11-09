Local public schools reported 40 COVID-19 cases among students and staff during the week of Nov. 1-5.
The data is posted by both districts’ websites on Mondays for the previous week. Greene County Schools reports only the number of positive cases, while Greeneville City Schools shares the number of students and staff who have tested positive or are listed by the Health Department as being in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case. According to district policy those students and staff members may or may not be required to actually quarantine, depending on multiple factors such as vaccination status and whether or not masks were in use at the time of exposure.
Case numbers have been declining in recent weeks, but the 40 cases identified in local schools mark an increase from the 29 reported for Oct. 25-29 as well as 34 reported the week before that.
On Monday, Greene County Schools reported a total of 26 cases, with three of those being among staff members. Among students, seven cases were reported last week at Doak Elementary School, four at North Greene High School, three at South Greene High School and no more than two at other schools.
Greeneville City Schools reported 14 cases for last week, according to the district’s website, with that number including one staff member. Five of those cases were at Highland Elementary School, where three students are also listed as close contacts in quarantine. Four cases were identified at EastView Elementary School, and other schools had either one or two cases last week.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health on Friday, the 23 Greene County Schools students and 13 Greeneville City Schools students are among 67 cases among 5-18 year olds identified in Greene County over the previous 14 days.