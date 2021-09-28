Local public schools reported 86 COVID-19 cases among students and staff during the week of Sept. 20-24, according to the districts’ weekly updates.
The data is posted on both districts’ websites on Mondays for the previous week. Greene County Schools reports only the number of positive cases, while Greeneville City Schools shares the number of students and staff both in isolation after a positive test and in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case.
For the week of Sept. 20-24, Greene County Schools reported 54 cases among students and six among staff. Greeneville City Schools reported 26 cases among students and none among staff.
Case numbers continue to trend down after both districts reported 108 cases for Sept. 13-17 and 149 for Sept. 6-10.
In Greene County Schools, Baileyton Elementary School reported the highest number of new cases with 10 between Sept. 20-24. Chuckey-Doak High School and Mosheim Elementary School each reported seven new cases, West Greene Middle School reported six, and all other schools that reported cases had four or fewer.
In Greeneville City Schools, EastView Elementary School had the highest number of cases with 13 students reported to have tested positive. Sixty students at the school are listed as in quarantine. Other schools reported five or fewer new positive cases.
Including the 60 students at EastView Elementary, the district reported 112 students in quarantine, as well as one staff member.
Those cases are among 267 over the last 14 days among 5-18 year-olds in Greene County, the Tennessee Department of Health reported on Friday.