Local public schools reported 95 COVID-19 cases among students and staff during the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1.
The data is posted on both districts’ websites on Mondays for the previous week. Greene County Schools reports only the number of positive cases, while Greeneville City Schools shares the number of students and staff that have tested positive or are listed by the local Health Department as being in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case.
Greeneville City Schools recently resumed conducting its own contact tracing, with the school board’s vote in Tuesday’s meeting, while the Health Department continues to do so for Greene County Schools.
For the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1, Greene County schools reported 59 cases among students and 10 among staff. Greeneville City reported a total of 21 student cases and five among staff.
Cases numbers have been trending down in recent weeks, but the 95 cases reported Monday mark an increase from the 86 reported during the week of Sept. 20-24.
In Greene County Schools, Chuckey-Doak High School reported the highest number of new cases with 13. South Greene High School reported seven cases, West Greene High School and Baileyton Elementary School each reported six cases, and all other schools reported five or fewer cases. Doak Elementary and McDonald Elementary reported no new cases, and no cases have been reported among students studying virtually. The 10 staff cases are spread out among several schools and the central office.
In Greeneville City Schools, Hal Henard Elementary School reported seven new cases among students, Greeneville High School reported six, EastView and Tusculum View elementary schools each reported three, and Greeneville Middle School reported two cases. Highland Elementary did not report any student cases for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health on Friday, those student cases are among 175 in Greene County over the past two weeks.