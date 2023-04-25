A local Greeneville girl traveled to New York City and appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” as a part of Mattel’s historic reveal of a Barbie doll with Down syndrome on Tuesday.
Zaylei Adams, a Doak Elementary School student, took part in the televised reveal on “Good Morning America” as a representative of the Down syndrome community.
The segment revealing the new doll that included Adams aired during the 8 a.m. hour of the program, and included others with Down syndrome serving as representatives of the community and playing with the the Mattel’s newest Barbie doll.
According to a press release from Mattel, the new doll was “created to allow even more children to see themselves in Barbie, as well as have Barbie reflect the world around them. The Barbie doll with Down syndrome is meant to inspire all children to tell more stories through play.”
The Barbie doll with Down syndrome is a part of Barbie’s “Fashionistas lineup” that is meant to represent “belonging and inclusivity.”
According to the press release, Barbie worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to ensure that the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome.
Zaylei Adam’s mother Misty Adams serves as manager of community events for NDSS.
“NDSS empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by providing resources, driving policy change, engaging with local communities. NDSS’s guidance and real-world experiences informed the design process from start to finish, including the doll’s sculpt, clothing, accessories and packaging. The close partnership ensured the Barbie team celebrated individuals with Down syndrome through a doll that would immediately connect with the community,” the release says.
The doll was sculpted with a shorter frame, a longer torso, a rounder face shape, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge and almond shaped eyes, according to the press release. The doll’s attire includes butterflies and yellow and blue colors, which are symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness, as well as a pink necklace with three upward chevrons, which “represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome, which is the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome.”
The Barbie with Down syndrome “also wears pink ankle foot orthotics to match her outfit and her sneakers tout a zipper,” according to the press release.
“It was an honor working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome,” Kandi Pickard, NDSS president and CEO said. “This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”
The new Barbie doll will hit store shelves this summer and fall.