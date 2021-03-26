A little over a year after unexpected school closures due to COVID-19 first began unraveling students’ long-set plans and traditions like graduations and proms, local high schools and colleges are looking forward to being together for modified in-person festivities to mark the end of the 2020-21 school year.
All local high schools as well as Tusculum University are planning for outdoor, at-home graduation celebrations with pandemic protections in place to send their seniors off in May.
Tusculum and Walters State Community College are both planning virtual ceremonies as well as multiple in-person ceremonies, with Walters State’s to be in White Pine at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center, and both have invited 2020 graduates to participate in this year’s ceremonies.
For Greeneville High School the 2021 graduation ceremony will be the second in a row to take place at Burley Stadium, after 2020 graduates walked across the field in August, and Principal Martin McDonald said students are excited for an in-person ceremony on their home football field.
It is also not the first outdoor ceremony for South Greene High School, according to Principal Lori Wilhoit.
“We are going to do our graduation on our football field, and that has not been done since 1976,” said Wilhoit.
She said the 1976 graduation marked a bicentennial celebration for the school, and graduating seniors wore red, white and blue caps and gowns. This year, she said school staff as well as graduating seniors are just looking forward to being together, and being outdoors will allow them to safely do so.
“We are super excited. We’ve rented a stage and chairs, and we’re kind of going all out to try and make it as special as it can be for our seniors,” Wilhoit said. “The kids are really excited they’ll get to graduate together. They have lost so much. It’s important to remember what they have missed out on and do the best we can to celebrate what they have accomplished and give them the right of passage they deserve.”
In 2020 the four Greene County high schools held individual ceremonies for each student and their family, which were filmed and the footage put together to create a graduation video for students.
Director of Greene County Schools David McLain said during Thursday’s school board meeting that while principals did an “unbelievable job” last year with the back-to-back private ceremonies, “their goal this year is to have it outside so they can have it as close to normal as possible and do it as a group.”
He added the planning has been difficult with four different high schools, and the decision to schedule all four for the same date at two different times was made in hopes that all four ceremonies will be able to go forward as planned.
“We didn’t want to have them on different days, and one gets rained out and the others didn’t, so that’s why we’re doing that. We’re trying to think of the kids and have a graduation where they can all be together,” McLain said.
Being together is what all of the local high school principals in both districts said is most important to their students this year.
“If I’m hearing anything about it from students, it’s they’re glad they’ll get to graduate together. They’re not too terribly upset they’ll have it at the school,” said West Greene High School Principal Tim Shelton.
“I am looking forward to an in-person ceremony, and the students are excited about a more traditional ceremony,” said Chuckey-Doak High School Principal Steven Broyles.
“I think the students are very excited about getting to have an in-person graduation ceremony together as a class,” North Greene Principal Amanda Weems agreed.
Wilhoit said a proud moment for her this year was when she learned that South Greene’s seniors wanted to also have their prom outside at school, with no pressure to dress up, so that they could all be together.
“They were the ones who came up with the idea,” she said. “They just wanted to be together. If they want to dress up, they’re more than welcome, but it’s not about the expensive dress or tux. That was a pretty proud moment for me.”
South Greene senior Haley Kells said she is excited to attend both graduation and prom with her classmates this year.
“I’m excited that we get to have both this year,” Kells said. “Everyone was looking forward to them last year, but a lot of people just ended up doing their own things. I’m glad we can all do it together this year.”
Other high school proms are also planned for outdoors at the respective school, at the Homeplace at Johnston Farm, and on the General Morgan Inn’s terrace, according to principals.
Greeneville High School senior Mason Brandon said he thought the idea of an outdoor prom sounded “neat and different,” but graduation is what he is most looking forward to.
“It’s great to have a formal end, but it’s bittersweet to see the end of high school,” Brandon said.
More specific details will be communicated to students and families closer to the dates by school administration, but pandemic safety measures principals discussed for end-of-year celebrations include masks, temperature checks and possible guest limits, and multiple principals said they are encouraging families to bring lawn chairs to spread out as much as possible.
“It has been a very difficult year to make plans and get this done, but we’re just trying to make the end of the year as good as we can for our seniors who are leaving us,” Shelton said of West Greene’s graduation and prom plans.
“Our seniors have had to navigate a difficult last year during the global pandemic, and we want to celebrate their accomplishments and give them the send off that they deserve,” Greeneville High School Principal Martin McDonald said.
“Graduation is a celebration of our students and the North Greene community has always been very supportive of our students and proud of all of their accomplishments,” Weems said. “I believe we are all hoping things can get back to normal because we all miss seeing each other and celebrating our young people.”