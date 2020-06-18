Leadership of both local school districts have announced that in order to meet individual needs of students and families, both districts intend to offer a virtual learning option for the upcoming school year as an alternative to in-person learning.
Steve Starnes, director of Greeneville City Schools, and David McLain, director of Greene County Schools, both announced Wednesday evening that their respective districts’ leadership continue to develop plans for students to physically return to the school buildings when the 2020-21 fall semester starts with protocols in place to limit interactions and increase sanitation efforts.
As an alternative option to in-person learning, Starnes and McLain said the districts plan to offer the choice of a full-time online program of study.
Based on the results of the surveys conducted online by Greene County Schools over the past weeks, McLain said a majority of parents prefer for their children to physically return to the classroom in August, while others have expressed a preference for a virtual learning option.
Details of the Greene County district’s plans for in-person and online learning for the fall will be approved by the school board and made public in July.
No fees are to be associated with the virtual learning option for Greene County Schools students, and the option will be available to all Greene County residents, McLain said.
Greene County Schools administration is now opening pre-registration for the virtual learning program to continue to inform planning. Parents of students who will be attending Greene County Schools who prefer the online learning option should call the central office at 639-4194 by June 26 to pre-register.
Greeneville City Schools leadership is currently seeking parent feedback on online learning that took place through the end of the 2020 spring semester as well as to gauge interest in the online learning option for the fall semester in a survey on the district’s website. Starnes said the survey will help to inform planning and resource allocation for both online and in-person learning.
More information will be shared on the school system’s website, www2.gcschools.net on Thursday, Starnes said.
Starnes and McLain also announced that, following a Tennessee Department of Health decision this week, financial assistance is now available through a new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program for families of children who receive free or reduced lunch at school to replace school meals during the months of March, April and May due to COVID-19 school closures.
The program will provide parents with $5.70 per child each day that child qualifies for P-EBT, according to the Department of Health.
Parents who already receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits currently do not need to apply. The funds began arriving on the EBT card they already use beginning June 12.
Parents who do not receive SNAP benefits, but whose children do qualify for free or reduced school meals should apply for P-EBT online. The application period ends June 29.
For more information about P-EBT benefits visit www.tn.gov/humanservices.html.