As Americans buckle in for a bumpy ride down a road paved with mail-in ballots, supporters of the Republican and Democratic parties in Greene County offered their perspectives Wednesday morning on an unprecedented Election Day.
Some media outlets report that former Vice President Joe Biden is in the driver’s seat, while President Donald J. Trump early Wednesday declared victory and called for the counting of mail-in ballots to be stopped in swing states, threatening Supreme Court action if necessary.
Trump suggested election fraud is being committed. Biden told supporters early Wednesday he is “on track” to win the electoral college and the election.
LOCALS POLS WEIGH IN
Greene County voters gave Trump a convincing win in his bid for reelection. The president received 22,185 votes, compared to 5,183 for Biden, according to unofficial results. Trump also handily carried Tennessee.
As of Wednesday morning, the outcome of the election remained undecided as ballots are counted in some vital swing states.
Brett Purgason, chairman of the Greene County Republican Party, remained optimistic Wednesday morning that Trump will win reelection.
“I believe President Trump will be victorious in the four or five states that are in question. We just need to be patient and allow the states their due process and ensure the purity of the states and (validity of votes) are protected no matter what it is,” Purgason said. “It is 2020 and what will happen will happen.”
Trump may be privy to information that prompted his declaration of victory early Wednesday, Purgason said.
“I think the president will show confidence in his team and the American voters, and I’m sure the information he received is much more detailed than the information we received and he has to trust in his staff and the information,” he said.
Purgason said results of the Senate and local Congressional race will be beneficial to Tennesseans.
(Senator-elect) Bill Hagerty will represent us extremely well and (Representative-elect) Diana Harshbarger will bring common sense to Washington and represent us pretty well,” Purgason said.
Purgason referred Tuesday to the “silent majority” of American voters making their voices heard, and was impressed with the record voter turnout in Greene County and across the nation.
“I think that the American people’s voices were heard and the polling numbers and the voting umbers and the number of voters were indications that Americans wanted their voices heard in the election,” he said.
Now, “We just have to wait and see what happens,” Purgason said. “We still live in the greatest country in the world and our forefathers got it right in guaranteeing the right to vote, and it’s a proud day to be an American.”
BIDEN STILL IN PLAY
Greene County Democratic Party officials could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning for comment. Art Gillen, a member of the leadership team of Indivisible Greene County, predicted a favorable outcome for Biden as absentee and mail-in ballots are tallied in key swing states.
Indivisible Greene County is not affiliated with the Democratic Party, and defines itself on the organization’s Facebook page as a non-partisan group that promotes “progressive politics.”
“I don’t listen to anything the president says,” Gillen said. “I’m confident there will be enough (absentee and mail-in votes) in the states yet to be decided that Biden will capture an electoral majority.”
Gillen was disappointed that some perceived swing states like Florida did not end up in the Biden column, but said states like Arizona that delivered an apparent plurality in votes for the former vice president helped make up the difference.
Gillen is disappointed more voters did not listen to Biden’s arguments for their vote.
“The sheer number of people who voted for Donald Trump gave me pause to think where the country is, but we still have an electoral process,” Gillen said. “If we have four more years of what we have now, I really fear for democracy in the United States.”