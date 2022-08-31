If you are a U.S. military veteran who loves to ride motorcycles, then you may want to check out a new Greene County organization.
The newly chartered American Legion Riders Post 64 of Greeneville is open to veterans and their spouses who ride.
The group’s first meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Robert F. Mitchell American Legion Post 64. The post is located at 101 Longview Drive, just off Snapps Ferry Road in Greeneville.
The new ALR chapter is being organized by Robert “Rob” Carrier, who is a retired, 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. The motorcycle enthusiast has been a member of the ALR for the past 10 years with two different chapters. While living in California, Carrier served as a state officer and motorcycle safety instructor for the organization.
After moving to Greeneville with his wife, Dee, about a year ago, Carrier learned that the nearest ALR group was in Rogersville.
“I figured there had to be veterans in Greene County who love to ride,” Carrier said. So he decided to work on forming a local chapter at the American Legion Post 64, he explained.
The Greeneville ALR was formally presented its charter on Aug. 17 by Tennessee’s American Legion Commander, Carrier said.
“I enjoy riding, and I enjoy hanging around with veterans,” Carrier said. “And I’m excited to get our group going.”
He said he loves to join fellow veterans out on the road, and he feels this newly formed group will be a great way to share in that experience.
Carrier, who will turn 65 this year, says he has been riding since he was 17. He says he enjoys the sense of freedom that he has when he’s out on the open road with his motorycycle.
“The air blowing on you ... as you ride through the countryside, especially here in Tennessee ... there’s nothing like it,” Carrier said. “When you’re stressed out, go get on a motorcycle. It’s just so fun!”
In addition to being involved with the new ALR group, Carrier also serves as an Honor Guard member with the local American Legion post.
The American Legion Riders organization was first founded in 1993 in Garden City, Mich., by two members of American Legion Post 396, a news release about the organization states. The founders, Chuck “Tramp” Dare and Bill “Polka” Kaledas, were long-time riders who wanted to create an environment where American Legion members could “come together to share a common love for motorcycles,” the release adds.
Today, there are more than 110,000 members of the American Legion Riders’ national organization, which has more than 2,000 chapters.
In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiasts’ association, the group also serves as a charitable organization, Carrier noted.
Last year, the national organization’s Legacy Run raised more than $1.1 million for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund, which provides college scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel who were killed while on active duty or who are disabled. Since 2006, the Legacy Run has generated more than $15 million for the scholarship fund.
For more information about the group, visit the Facebook page, titled “American Legion Riders Post 64 Greeneville, Tn” or call 423-798-1707.